PM Modi's Cultural Exchange Initiatives Have Strengthened Youth Unity: Arunachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Dec 11 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Thursday said that the cultural exchange initiatives promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have significantly empowered the youth, fostering a stronger sense of unity and shared identity across the country.

The Governor accompanied by the First Lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, participated in the joint celebration of Nagaland and Assam state foundation day along with the Naga and Assamese communities of the state at the Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the occasion was a distinguished reflection of India's unity in diversity, aligning with the Governor's vision of fostering intercultural understanding among people, particularly the youth, as a vital foundation for an inclusive, peaceful, and harmonious society.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) warmly reflected on the rich and intertwined histories of Assam and Nagaland, praising the people of both states for their unwavering commitment to preserving their natural environment, cultural heritage, and treasured traditions of textiles and handlooms.

Drawing parallels with Arunachal Pradesh, he said that the Assamese language once served as an important connecting dialect in the state's early years, symbolising the deep bonds shared among the northeastern neighbours.

Expressing gratitude, the Governor thanked the people of Assam and Nagaland for their meaningful contribution to the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and to the collective vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said that the goodwill and mutual trust among the states have strengthened their interdependence and deepened the warmth and camaraderie that have long defined relations with these age-old neighbours.

The Governor further highlighted that the celebration of 'State Foundation Day' magnificently embodies the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Such exchanges, he said, have greatly benefited the youth by helping them understand the lives, traditions, and cultures of people from other states, an experience that will shape and inspire them as they lead the state and the nation in 2047.

He emphasised that this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has truly empowered young people with a stronger sense of unity and shared identity.

As part of the celebration, Naga students of NERIST (North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology) presented 'Ahoh', a soulful gospel-folk-fusion song from Nagaland originally created by Jano Nyekha in 2015.

Paying homage to the iconic late Zubeen Garg, children of the Assamese community performed a dance set to his popular songs.

The women of the community offered the traditional Vaishnav devotional song Diha Nam, while Bodo women captivated the audience with the graceful Bagarumba dance.

Children from Oju Mission, Naharlagun attended the programme as special guests of the Governor.

The Governor and the First Lady later interacted with members of the Assamese and Naga communities. They appreciated their dedication to preserving and promoting their cultural heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.