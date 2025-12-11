Venkatesh Iyer To Rachin Ravindra: 5 Players RCB Could Target At The IPL 2026 Auction

RCB, with ₹16.4 crore purse, aims to boost squad depth at the IPL 2026 Auction. Potential targets include all-rounders Venkatesh Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, spinner Ravi Bishnoi, pacer Anrich Nortje, and opener Prithvi Shaw to maintain championship form.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will aim to strengthen their bench across all departments at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. With a purse of INR 16.4 crore and 8 slots to fill, RCB will look to make smart and high-impact buys that enhance their squad depth and maintain the balance needed for another title run.

On that note, let's take a look at five players Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to make bids at the IPL 2026 Auction.

Venkatesh Iyer was the most expensive all-rounder in the IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for a whopping INR 23.75 in the mega IPL auction last year. However, Venkatesh did not justify his price tag in the last IPL season as he could score only 142 runs at an average of 20.29 in 11 matches, and was released by the franchise ahead of the auction in Abu Dhabi. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has played for only KKR in his IPL career since 2021.

Venkatesh Iyer is likely to attract strong bids from the franchises, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru expected to raise the paddle as they look to bolster their middle order and add a flexible all-round option. Given the all-rounder's flexibility to bat at the top or in the middle and chip in with useful overs, he could be a valuable addition to RCB's revamped squad for IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to strengthen their spin attack, and the franchise is expected to bid for Ravi Bishoi at the auction. Bishnoi was released from the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the auction. The spinner was retained for INR 11 crore by LSG in the last IPL season but failed to justify his price tag as he could pick only nine wickets in 11 matches.

RCB is expected to bolster their spin attack with a genuine, wicket-taking Indian wrist-spinner, and Ravi Bishnoi could be an ideal option for the franchise. The need stems from the inconsistent performances of their current spin options, particularly Suyash Sharma, in the previous IPL season. Having someone like Bishnoi could be an ideal addition for RCB ahead of the IPL 2026.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look for a reliable pace bowling option to partner Josh Hazlewood, and Anrich Nortje appears to fit the bill perfectly, bringing raw pace and wicket-taking ability in the power play and at the death. Nortje was acquired by KKR for INR 6.5 crore in the last IPL auction, but due to injury and limited opportunities last season, the South African pacer played two matches without making a significant impact.

Nortje was in impressive form in the CSA T20 Challenge, picking 11 wickets in nine matches and is currently part of the South Africa squad for the T20I series against Team India. Royal Challengers Bengaluru could view him as a high-value pick if he remains fit, as his raw pace and the ability to make valuable contributions in the lower order add depth to both their bowling and batting units.

Another player Royal Challengers Bengaluru could potentially target at the IPL 2026 Auction is none other than Prithvi Shaw. After being switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra, the right-handed batter rediscovered his form and made the franchises take note of his revived touch. Shaw went unsold in the last IPL auction due to his inconsistency and discipline issues, which resulted in his exclusion from the Ranji Trophy squad.

Shaw is expected to attract bids from the franchises, and the RCB is expected to explore the option, given their need for a fearless top-order hitter who can ease the pressure on their middle order. If Prithvi Shaw gets picked by the RCB, he may partner Phil Salt at the top, while Virat Kohli is likely to bat No.3.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL Auction, after he had a moderate season in IPL 2025, amassing 191 runs in 8 matches. Rachin is expected to attract bids from the franchises as he is one of the rising stars in international cricket, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to target him as a dynamic all-round option.

Rachin Ravindra's dual role as a batter and spinner could make him an attractive target for RCB, as his left-handed batting adds depth in the middle-order and his slow left-arm spin adds variety to the bowling attack in the upcoming IPL season. Since Rachin's family has its roots in Bengaluru and produced memorable performances there, RCB could view him as a sentimental yet strategic signing.