403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Excellera Group Gets New Investor For Next Phase Of Growth
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MILAN- ICG, a leading global alternative asset manager, has become the new financial partner for Italian corporate and financial communications firm Excellera Advisory Group, succeeding Xenon Private Equity and providing backing for the next stage of the group's growth.
The deal will allow Excellera to accelerate its international expansion plan and invest in innovation, data science, and advanced technologies.
The group's management team, which includes founders of the individual firms, reinvested the majority of their stake in the transaction. Tullio Pirovano and Alberto López Valenzuela, who are already members of the strategic committee chaired by Auro Palomba, will join the new board of directors, which confirms Paolo Zanetto (pictured) as Excellera CEO.
López Valenzuela, with more than 25 years of experience in business information and data analysis, assumes the role of advisor for innovation and artificial intelligence. Pirovano takes on the role of chairman, having served most recently as chairman and CEO of Lutech Group, one of the leading software and IT services companies in Italy.
As for the individual group agencies, at Barabino & Partners, Federico Steiner becomes CEO and Massimiliano Parboni assumes the role of chairman. Luca Barabino, founder, will step down from his current executive role effective immediately and will dedicate himself to personal projects.
Claudia Pomposo becomes CEO of CZP&Co, while Alberto Cattaneo, co-founder, will focus on new individual initiatives.
The deal will allow Excellera to accelerate its international expansion plan and invest in innovation, data science, and advanced technologies.
The group's management team, which includes founders of the individual firms, reinvested the majority of their stake in the transaction. Tullio Pirovano and Alberto López Valenzuela, who are already members of the strategic committee chaired by Auro Palomba, will join the new board of directors, which confirms Paolo Zanetto (pictured) as Excellera CEO.
López Valenzuela, with more than 25 years of experience in business information and data analysis, assumes the role of advisor for innovation and artificial intelligence. Pirovano takes on the role of chairman, having served most recently as chairman and CEO of Lutech Group, one of the leading software and IT services companies in Italy.
As for the individual group agencies, at Barabino & Partners, Federico Steiner becomes CEO and Massimiliano Parboni assumes the role of chairman. Luca Barabino, founder, will step down from his current executive role effective immediately and will dedicate himself to personal projects.
Claudia Pomposo becomes CEO of CZP&Co, while Alberto Cattaneo, co-founder, will focus on new individual initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment