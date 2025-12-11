Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc.


2025-12-11 10:09:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - 01 Quantum Inc.: Announced today that its patent-pending Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) will power the qLABS Quantum-Sig smart contract wallet. This wallet introduces enterprise-grade post-quantum cybersecurity directly into the Web3 environment through a strategic alliance, as previously announced, between qLABS and 01 Quantum. 01 Quantum Inc. shares V are trading down 3 cents at $0.54.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN11122025000212011056ID1110468149



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search