Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management, Indiana University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Jill Inderstrodt, PhD, MPH, is Assistant Professor in the Indiana University Indianapolis Fairbanks School of Public Health and Research Scientist in the Center for Biomedical Informatics at Regenstrief Institute. Dr. Inderstrodt's research interests include: public health surveillance of congenital conditions, including congenital heart defects, stillbirth, neonatal abstinence syndrome, and congenital syphilis; machine learning and AI for maternal health; and infant mortality. Her research is funded by CDC, NIH, and the City of Indianapolis. Dr. Inderstrodt is also an active public scholar whose commentary on families has appeared in The Boston Globe, IndyStar, Slate, Education Week, and Ms. Magazine, among others.



2024–present Assistant Professor, Indiana University

2024–present Investigator, Regenstrief Institute 2021–2024 Medical Informatics Fellow, Department of Veterans Affairs



2018 Purdue University, PhD/MPH 2009 University of Texas Austin, MA



2023 AIM-AHEAD Research Fellowship Role: PI Funding Source: National Institutes of Health 2023 Pregnant People-Infant Linked Longitudinal Surveillance Grant Role: Co-I Funding Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

ExperienceEducationGrants and Contracts