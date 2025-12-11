Loveline Chizobam Phillips

I am currently a PhD Candidate in Public Policy at the Schar School of Government & Policy, George Mason University. I spent a year in the MPhil Policy Analysis program at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy reseracher at RAND Corporation. I have also worked in the health space in Nigeria, engaging Federal and State stakeholders on the National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimation.

