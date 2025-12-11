Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Loveline Chizobam Phillips

Loveline Chizobam Phillips


2025-12-11 10:07:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. Candidate, George Mason University
Profile Articles Activity

I am currently a PhD Candidate in Public Policy at the Schar School of Government & Policy, George Mason University. I spent a year in the MPhil Policy Analysis program at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy reseracher at RAND Corporation. I have also worked in the health space in Nigeria, engaging Federal and State stakeholders on the National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimation.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, George Mason University
Education
  • University of St Andrews, Scotlad, UK, Sustainable Development

The Conversation

MENAFN11122025000199003603ID1110468120



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search