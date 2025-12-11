Professor of Literary and Film Studies, University of North Texas

Nora Gilbert is a professor of literary and film studies and University Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of North Texas, where she co-specializes in Victorian literature and early Hollywood film. She is the author of "Better Left Unsaid: Victorian Novels, Hays Code Films, and the Benefits of Censorship" (Stanford University Press, 2013) and "Gone Girls, 1684-1901: Flights of Feminist Resistance in the Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century British Novel" (Oxford University Press, 2023), as well as coeditor of "Victorian Gaslighting: Genealogy of an Injustice" (SUNY Press, 2026). She is currently at work on a monograph about the relationship between film stardom, feminism, and anti-feminism during Hollywood's golden age, called "Unwomaned!: Classical Hollywood Stardom and the Threat of Female Independence." Her essays have appeared in PMLA, Film & History, Nineteenth-Century Literature, Victorian Review, JNT, Screen, Avidly, Public Books, and other venues. She has served as editor of the journal Studies in the Novel since 2017.

2012–present Professor, University of North Texas

Experience