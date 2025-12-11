Eben Proos

Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Event Management, Central University of Technology

Dr Proos holds a PhD in Business Administration. He joined the Tourism & Event Management Department at the Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT) as a lecturer in 2017 and was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2021.

After matriculating, Dr Proos studied tourism management and graduated from CUT, obtaining a B-Tech Tourism Management degree and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education. He furthered his studies at the CUT, obtaining an M Tech Master's degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management in 2015. Eben obtained his Doctor of Management Sciences in Business Administration (DBA) in 2019. Eben is a Certified South African Specialist Tour Guide and has completed short courses, including SA Host, the South African Wine Course, and the Beer Ambassador Certificate. He received the CUT Faculty of Management Sciences' Early Career Teaching Award, Early Career Researcher Award, and the Staff Excellence Award for Innovation.

Further, he also received the CUT Vice-Chancellor's Excellence Award for Early Career Teaching in 2019. In 2024, Dr Proos was selected as one of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans in the Tourism & Hospitality category. He is currently the Friends of the War Museum Chairperson and has published numerous articles in academic journals, newspapers, books, and magazines.

Dr Proos focuses his research on niche tourism, heritage tourism, dark tourism, tourism development, events, marketing, management, and tourism routes. His work explores innovative ways to develop and market these specialized forms of tourism, aiming to enhance their economic and cultural impacts. Dr Proos is dedicated to understanding and promoting tourism routes, highlighting unique cultural and historical aspects, and leveraging them to foster sustainable tourism growth and community development.

