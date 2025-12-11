Ovarian Cancer Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui, Boehringer Ingelheim, Impact Therap

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Ovarian Cancer pipeline constitutes 180+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200+ Ovarian Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Ovarian Cancer Market.

The Ovarian Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Ovarian Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Hoffmann-La Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Ovarian Cancer treatment



Emerging Ovarian Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Olaparib, Niraparib, MORAb-202, Paclitaxel, Vigil, olaparib, Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, JAB-8263, Nirogacestat, TAK-853, SHR-A1921, Tuvusertib (M1774), Ipatasertib, Paclitaxel, BD0801, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Ovarian Cancer market in the coming years.

In December 2025, Daiichi Sankyo has reported the first patient dosing in the randomization phase of the DESTINY-Ovarian01 Phase III trial, which is evaluating Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in combination with bevacizumab versus bevacizumab alone as a first-line maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer. The study targets patients with HER2-expressing (IHC 3+/2+/1+) advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer who have completed initial treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy plus bevacizumab. This randomized, global, multi-center, open-label Phase III trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the Enhertu (5.4 mg/kg) combination in the specified patient population.

In November 2025, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing stenoparib (2X-121)-a unique dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor announced its financial results and operational progress for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company noted that Q3 2025 marked significant achievements, including receiving FDA Fast Track designation for stenoparib in advanced ovarian cancer, underscoring the promise of its lead program. Allarity also shared encouraging new clinical data demonstrating a median overall survival of more than 25 months in its Phase 2 trial, a notable outcome for this challenging patient population.

In April 2025, Corcept Therapeutics' key Phase III ROSELLA trial evaluating oral relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel has successfully achieved its primary goal by showing an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The study included 381 participants from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South Korea, and demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression for those receiving the combination therapy compared to nab-paclitaxel alone.

In March 2025, Imunon announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has aligned with the Phase III OVATION 3 trial protocol for IMNN-001 in ovarian cancer. IMNN-001, the company's lead drug candidate, is being developed to treat women newly diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer. Imunon is now opening clinical trial sites and working with investigators to begin enrolling participants.

In March 2025, AbbVie, a US-based pharmaceutical company, has released the final analysis of its Phase III MIRASOL trial evaluating the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Elahere compared to chemotherapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). This randomized trial examined the safety and effectiveness of the treatment in women with folate receptor alpha (FRα) positive PROC. In August 2024, South Korean biopharmaceutical company CanariaBio has completed patient enrollment for a Phase II clinical trial investigating oregovomab in combination with chemotherapy for advanced epithelial ovarian cancer. Known as FLORA-6, this double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial is designed to evaluate oregovomab alongside chemotherapy agents paclitaxel and carboplatin as a neo-adjuvant treatment for newly diagnosed patients.

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs responsible for producing eggs and hormones. It typically develops when abnormal cells in the ovaries grow uncontrollably and form tumors. Ovarian cancer is often referred to as a "silent" disease because its symptoms can be vague or go unnoticed until the cancer is advanced. Common symptoms may include bloating, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and difficulty eating. Early detection can be challenging, but with treatment options such as surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies, the prognosis can improve, especially if caught in its early stages.

Emerging Ovarian Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Olaparib: Mario Negri Institute

Niraparib: Tesaro, Inc.

MORAb-202: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Paclitaxel: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Vigil: Gradalis, Inc.

olaparib: AGO Research GmbH

Pembrolizumab: Haider Mahdi

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

JAB-8263: Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Nirogacestat: SpringWorks Therapeutics

TAK-853: Takeda

SHR-A1921: Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical

Tuvusertib (M1774): EMD Serono Research

Ipatasertib: Hoffmann-La Roche

Paclitaxel: Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital BD0801: Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical

Ovarian Cancer Route of Administration

Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Ovarian Cancer Molecule Type

Ovarian Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Ovarian Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Ovarian Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Ovarian Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Ovarian Cancer Report covers around 200+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer are - Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., Glycotope, ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bayer, Xennials Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., MaxCyte, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and others.

Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Ovarian Cancer Treatment.

Ovarian Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Ovarian Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Ovarian Cancer, increasing research and development activities, launch of novel drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Ovarian Cancer Market.

Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, huge expenditure of the treatment methods, adverse effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Ovarian Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Hoffmann-La Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: Olaparib, Niraparib, MORAb-202, Paclitaxel, Vigil, olaparib, Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, JAB-8263, Nirogacestat, TAK-853, SHR-A1921, Tuvusertib (M1774), Ipatasertib, Paclitaxel, BD0801, and others

Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer current marketed and Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Ovarian Cancer market barriers

