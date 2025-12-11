Sperra Seaworks And Bardex Receive Funding From The Crown Estate To Advance New Infrastructure Concept For UK Offshore Wind

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperra Seaworks Limited, supported by Bardex Energy UK Limited, has been awarded £1,000,000 in funding through The Crown Estate's Supply Chain Accelerator (SCA) programme to advance the Floating Construction Station (FCS) a concept that could expand nearshore manufacturing and assembly capacity for offshore wind. Additional industry-provided matching contributions are provided by project partners. The work builds upon an ongoing Sperra project funded by the National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium (NOWRDC).









The FCS is being evaluated as a deployable solution that could be installed at multiple UK ports to support the manufacturing, assembly, launch, and retrieval of floating wind foundations. The work aligns with the needs of the Celtic Sea programme, where The Crown Estate plans to lease up to 4.5 GW of floating offshore wind capacity .

The SCA programme focuses on strengthening supply chain capability for large scale offshore wind .

Early-stage feasibility for potential UK installation sites

Through SCA, the project team will complete preliminary engineering, evaluate potential installation sites, and develop plans for consenting and construction of the first full-scale FCS in the UK. This work will help determine how the FCS could be adapted for different ports across the United Kingdom.

“Floating wind in the Celtic Sea represents one of the UK's most significant industrial opportunities,” said Jason Cotrell of Sperra Seaworks Limited.“Support from The Crown Estate's SCA programme and NOWRDC allows us to complete the engineering and feasibility studies needed to evaluate this concept and bring it to an investment ready stage.”

A nearshore construction concept for floating wind

At the centre of the project is the Floating Construction Station, a floating platform integrated with Bardex's OmniLift® chain jack shiplift system. OmniLift® is an established and operational technology currently in use for heavy marine and industrial applications.



“The Floating Construction Station, integrated with our OmniLift® system, provides a practical pathway to simplify how floating wind foundations are handled and deployed,” said Ian Finch, Director, Business Development - EMEA, Bardex Energy UK Limited.“Our technology is proven today in demanding environments, and we are excited to support its evaluation for the UK's floating wind sector.”

Port Talbot as a promising candidate location

The FCS concept is being assessed for suitability across multiple UK ports. Port Talbot has emerged as one promising option due to its deep water access, industrial waterfront, and role in ongoing Celtic Sea planning, including participation in the Celtic Freeport initiative and assessment activity under the UK Government's Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme, FLOWMIS.

“Port Talbot has an important role to play in enabling floating wind in the Celtic Sea,” said Andy Reay, Head of Offshore Wind, Associated British Ports.“We welcome early stage technical work that helps evaluate feasibility, regulatory pathways, and the potential contribution of new infrastructure concepts such as the Floating Construction Station.”

