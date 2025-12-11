MERIDIAN LAUNCHES NEW ACADEMY TO DELIVER CERTIFIED SAFETY TRAINING PROGRAMS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group (MRDG) today announced the launch of the Meridian Academy, a comprehensive training initiative designed to deliver ongoing safety and operational courses for Meridian customers and employees.

The Academy reflects MRDG's long-standing commitment to safety, onboarding, and professional development. Its mission is to enhance company operations, strengthen employee skills, and expand Meridian's instructional services for thousands of clients across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Our culture of safety begins from day one,” said Eric Alms, President of Meridian Rapid Defense Group.“The Academy now provides a place where companies can send their personnel-those who work directly with Meridian barriers and gates-to take part in an intensive training program on perimeter security. It's all part of our responsibility to keep people, communities, and places safer.”

The Academy officially opened with two onboarding orientation sessions held in October and November at Meridian's West Coast hub near Los Angeles. These two-day, live, immersive sessions were designed for all employees hired within the past year. Participants were introduced to Meridian's brand, culture, and policies, connected with team members across the company, and received hands-on instruction on Meridian's mobile Archer barriers and gates.

Sabrina Whitford, Operations Director, oversees the Academy and leads the integration of branding, onboarding, and safety training programs. She brings extensive expertise in program development, talent management, and recruitment, having previously worked with Barclays Bank and Ralph Lauren in New York.

“The next stage,” added Mr. Alms,“is to offer a comprehensive safety training program to our many clients. There is nothing more important than ensuring our products are deployed in the correct configuration so they adhere to Homeland Security SAFETY Act regulations-critical guidelines that protect cities and companies from liability should an act of terrorism occur.”

In addition to safety instruction, the Academy includes the ACT Training Program and training on Meridian's proprietary VSMP software, providing employees and clients with the tools they need to deploy vehicle barriers effectively and safely.

Recent vehicle-ramming incidents-including the tragedy in New Orleans that claimed 14 lives and Canada's deadliest attack in Vancouver with 10 fatalities-have intensified the focus on hostile vehicle mitigation among event organizers and city officials. After years of advanced development and engineering, Meridian is widely regarded as a leader in this critical field.

Meridian's Archer 1200 Barriers and gates are SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, representing the highest standard in protecting public spaces.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit .