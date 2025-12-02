403
Chief Al-Budaiwi: GCC Security, Political Acts Aim At Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Bader Al-Sharhan (Interview)
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said Tuesday the bloc established a committee tasked with implementing the 2026-30 security strategy to combat money laundering, whose mandate would be based on five pillars.
The committee's operation will be based on legislation and security policies, joint investigations and security operations, technology and security analysis, international security cooperation and coordination, and training and building capabilities, he said.
Al-Budaiwi, in an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), said the committee would oversee the strategy's implementation and monitor performance in cooperation with the Secretariat's statistical center.
The strategy is part of collective efforts aimed at cracking down on terrorism and terrorism financing.
Al-Budaiwi said the Gulf Cooperation Council was bound to high-level security cooperation and coordination, citing formation of a committee designed to fight terrorism.
This committee, he added, has a mandate of preparing legislation, anti-terrorism plans, proposing training programs, participate in regional and international conferences and exchange visits between anti-terrorism experts.
This is in addition to a 2010 strategy to fight extremism associated with terrorism, all with the aim of eliminating violence, extremism, crime and ideologies.
The security cooperation amongst the GCC countries also includes a unified electronic system that links traffic violations.
"This project increased awareness among drivers which resulted in a decline in accidents," said Al-Budaiwi, adding that Gulf Traffic Week aimed at raising awareness of roads users.
Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi said the upcoming GCC summit, due in Bahrain tomorrow, would be held amidst "critical and accelerated" developments in the Gulf and Middle East regions, which reflect importance of the high-level meeting.
He said cooperation among the Gulf countries was an example to follow in terms of integration, development and progress.
"We witnessed the solid and wise decisions by the GCC countries during crises, and see how the member countries exert efforts to achieve common objectives," he said.
Al-Budaiwi said the Bahrain summit would discuss the Israeli occupation's aggression on Qatar, the Iranian nuclear program, free navigation and maritime security in the Gulf waters and the Red Sea.
"We reaffirm importance of compliance with the UN Charter, international conventions, good neighborliness principles, respect of sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their domestic affairs, peaceful resolution of conflicts and not to use force of threaten to use force," he said.
Al-Budaiwi also called for rallying regional and international efforts to reach a comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause in a way ending the grave violations against the civilians and preserve legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost establishing an independent and viable state in line with the Arab peace initiative, UN resolutions and two-state solution on the June 4 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.
On the other hand, Al-Budaiwi said the GCC sought to enhance cooperation with other countries and organizations. The GCC held meetings with the European Union in October 2024, the US in May 2025, the ASEAN on one side and the GCC-ASEAN-China on the other last May.
"These summits aim at cementing cooperation between the Gulf and these countries and organizations towards wider horizons. The GCC summit will discuss the outcome of these meetings, in addition to challenges, crises, global economic and trade issues," said Al-Budaiwi.
Al-Budaiwi, meanwhile, gave detailed answers over contributions of the GCC to addressing conditions in Syria, Lebanon and the Iranian nuclear file.
The GCC acted shortly after collapse of the Syrian regime, he said, and held an urgent ministerial meeting on December 26, 2024 in Kuwait to coordinate positions regarding Syria.
The ministers agreed to send Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, accompanied by Al-Budaiwi, to Syria and Lebanon to convey messages of solidarity and assess immediate needs of the two countries.
Four days later, Al-Yahya and Al-Budaiwi met with Syrian leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Intelligence chief Anas Khattab in Damascus to convey a message of solidarity with Syria and its people during the critical transition period.
Al-Budaiwi said they reaffirmed support to Syria's sovereignty and independence, and their readiness to extend support at political, economic, development and humanitarian levels.
The GCC has ever since been discussing the Syrian issue in all its meetings and other meetings with regional and international partners, with the aim of supporting the Syrian government. The Gulf bloc intensified efforts to lift sanctions to enable economic recovery.
The "GCC believes Syria's stability is a strategic interest for the Middle East because it helps restore control of cross-border threat, drug smuggling and terrorist groups, while there are promising investment opportunities that the private sector and investment institutions could benefit from," he said.
Al-Yahya and Al-Budaiwi visited Beirut last January and met with the Lebanese political leadership, reaffirmed support to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity.
The message the GCC conveyed to the Lebanese leaders that political and economic reforms were essential because they would help the country overcome its political and economic crisis. Lebanon should also not be a launch pad for terrorism and drug smuggling, affirmed Al-Budaiwi.
"We made it clear for the Lebanese leaders that it is important to implement UN Security Council resolution on Lebanon, especially resolution 1701, and the Taef agreement to restore security and stability.
Regarding Iran's nuclear file, Al-Budaiwi reiterated importance of continuing "constructive" negotiations to reach a comprehensive solution for this file, that the negotiations should include issues of concern to the GCC, need of the GCC's participation in relevant regional and international meetings, and that Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency should cooperate in a constructive spirit.
The GCC, said Al-Budaiwi, sought to boost confidence among all parties to achieve regional and international stability, citing the important role of the 5+1 group in achieving this goal despite the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement in 2018.
Founded in 1981, the GCC includes Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (end)
