Talkdesk Executive Michael Klein Named Finalist For Vendors In Partnership Bridge Builder Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc., a leader in customer experience automation (CXA), today announced that Michael Klein, global head of retail, travel, and hospitality marketing, has been named a finalist for the 2026 Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Bridge Builder: Person of the Year Award. The award recognizes industry leaders whose careers combine substantial retail experience with solution provider roles, giving them the unique perspective to champion transparency, foster empathy, and build enduring partnerships.

The winners will be announced at the VIP Awards Ceremony in New York City on Friday, January 9, 2026. The ceremony kicks off a major week for the industry, leading into National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, where Talkdesk will showcase its AI innovations, including Customer Experience Automation (CXA) and Retail Experience CloudT.

Klein's career began on the retail floor and rose through leadership roles at major brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Harry & David, and LVMH Group. In 2008, he shifted into the technology sector, spending 14 years at Adobe before joining Talkdesk. He now unites that journey across retail and technology to educate and empower global retailers with Talkdesk AI-powered customer experience solutions that humanize technology, build consumer loyalty, and drive measurable outcomes.

“Having spent half my career as a retailer and the other half as a technology partner, I have seen firsthand how critical it is to bridge the gap between operational challenges and digital innovation,” said Michael Klein, global head of retail, travel, and hospitality marketing at Talkdesk.“I'm truly honored to be named a finalist for the Bridge Builder Award among such remarkable peers. This isn't just a personal milestone; it reflects Talkdesk's deep partnership with the retail community and our shared goal of creating frictionless, empathetic shopping experiences through technology.”

At NRF 2026 (Booth #4142), Talkdesk will reveal how retailers can use customer experience automation to handle the complexities of modern commerce. By leveraging the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud and AI agents for retail, brands can automate high-volume workflows like order management and returns, freeing human teams to focus on revenue-generating interactions.

Additionally, Klein will join Amy Williams, vice president of global customer experience at Rocky Brands, Inc., for a dedicated speaking session on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. ET. They'll discuss how Rocky Brands uses Talkdesk AI-powered solutions to scale its support, simplify operational complexity, and improve customer satisfaction.

