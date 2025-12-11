Artificial Intelligence Disruption: Will Smart Diagnostics Outpace Physicians?
Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Artificial Intelligence for IVD Markets by Application, Technology and User, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Revolutionizing the future of diagnostics, the integration of Smart Diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform the healthcare landscape. With the industry progressing swiftly from a research phase to clinical applications, this transition promises to enhance diagnostic accuracy and effectiveness substantially. As healthcare providers strive to access comprehensive information to combat diseases, pharmaceutical companies recognize AI's potential to make therapies increasingly viable. Explore how these cutting-edge diagnostic approaches are poised to redefine medical care permanently.
This evolution presents a rapidly expanding market, as industry players vie for dominance in a field that is burgeoning from inception. Among these players, some are achieving significant advances and expanding their global footprint. The market dynamics are rife with opportunities, where the appropriate diagnostics paired with robust support can command premium pricing. Meanwhile, scientific developments are fostering new opportunities regularly, contributing to a downward trend in diagnostics costs.
This report is a valuable resource for analysts and planners, offering comprehensive data to inform strategic decisions. It includes hundreds of pages of crucial information, featuring an exhaustive list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules, facilitating a deeper understanding of the latest pricing structures for nucleic acid-based tests. The report provides forecasts for demand across new testing regimes and technologies, aiding in research investment decisions and offering precise growth and market size estimates for emerging diagnostic technologies at no additional cost. Additionally, existing laboratories and hospitals can utilize this information to project and plan for expansion in clinical facilities.
Providing a thorough analysis, the report includes detailed breakouts for 18 countries and four regions, offering actionable insights tailored to specific geographies. Purchasers of the report can also request detailed breakouts for any country worldwide. This document is essential for those involved in strategic planning, offering a strategic advantage in navigating the evolving diagnostic market.
Companies Featured
- Ataraxis AI Tempus Evident Corista Sakura Finetek Visiopharm Viome Life Sciences Becton Dickinson Paige Leica Biosystems Clarapath Crosscope CanSense Owkin Guardant Health Lunit Vesale Bioscience Caris Life Sciences Numares Health DeepUll ADM Diagnostics Aiforia Thermo Fisher Adaptive Biotechnologies Aidoc Anumana ARUP Laboratories Atomwise Bayesian Health Behold BGI Genomics Co. Ltd bioMerieux Diagnostics Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Cambridge Cognition Cardiologs (Phillips) CareDx Caris Molecular Diagnostics Cleerly ClosedLoop AI CloudMedX Health Deepcell Digital Diagnostics EKF Diagnostics Holdings Freenome GE Healthcare Glooko Idoven Illumina Infohealth Jade K Health MaxCyte Mayo Clinic Laboratories Medtronic Merative Nanox NIOX Group Niramai Health Analytix NVIDIA Oncohost OraLiva Oxford Nanopore Technologies Pacific Biosciences PathAI Perthera Philips Healthcare Prognos Qiagen Qure Renalytix Seegene Siemens Healthineers Sophia Genetics Sysmex Viz
