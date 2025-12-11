Wealthfluent Announces: Magpie

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WealthFluent, a personalized financial decision-making companion to empower strategic investors to make clear, confident decisions tailored to their unique situation, preferences, lifetime financial goals, and market conditions, announces Magpie, their new cutting-edge Agentic AI.

“We're thrilled to announce our transformative addition to the WealthFluent platform: Magpie designed to supercharge your financial decisions,” says David J. Kon, WealthFluent Co-Founder and CEO.“Inspired by the clever magpie bird-featured in our WealthFluent logo-this name reflects the bird's renowned intelligence, resourcefulness in gathering treasures, and focus on family. Just as magpies are symbols of prosperity and sharp wit in various cultures, our Magpie AI is meant to inspire you to become more fluent and knowledgeable in the language of wealth and finance, helping you collect valuable insights along your journey.”

Magpie leverages Agentic AI to deliver instant, data-driven insights tailored to users' unique financial profile. Integrated into WealthFluent's online and app platforms, it's meant to help people navigate complex decisions with confidence. Unlike generic AI like ChatGPT, Magpie isn't limited to general financial knowledge, instead it's developed and trained by WealthFluent's finance experts and content, having specific knowledge of each portfolio and goals, allowing individuals to make informed, data-driven financial decisions.

Key benefits of Magpie include: personalized financial analysis – instant breakdowns of asset and liability allocation, portfolio optimization, lifetime wealth planning, and overall financial health; educational support – relevant explanations of financial concepts and strategies to build knowledge; and platform navigation – guidance to the right tools and features in WealthFluent.

“Magpie answers the important questions like 'what's my current net worth breakdown?,' 'what's my exposure to international markets?,' and 'how is my retirement goal doing?,'” says Kon.“It helps users take control of their wealth with confidence.”

Magpie is hosted on Amazon Bedrock, a secure AWS service. Inputs and responses are encrypted in transit, not stored or used for training purposes, or shared with third parties-keeping financial information private and compliant with top industry standards.

“The time was right to effectively add useful AI on top of our portfolio engine,” says Kon.“Magpie helps users make financial decisions into a conversational interface to help unlock smarter financial insights.”

About WealthFluent

Empowering strategic investors to answer life's big financial questions

WealthFluent is a personalized financial decision-making companion designed to empower users to make clear, confident decisions tailored to their unique situation, preferences, lifetime financial goals, and market conditions. WealthFluent brings finances together in one smart dashboard-investment accounts, mortgages, loans, retirement funds, crypto, and everything in between, helping strategic investors make confident, real-time decisions about their money, along with Magpie, an AI companion. Founded by Stanley J. Kon, PhD and his two sons, David J. Kon and Joshua P. Kon, WealthFluent's vision is to enable individuals to take control of their financial future and confidently navigate life's big financial decisions. WealthFluent is available at , Google Play, and the Apple App Store.