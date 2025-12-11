The Law Offices Of Mark T. Hurt Unveils New Logo, Reflecting Commitment To Strength, Stability, And Service

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Law Offices of Mark T. Hurt is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned logo, marking an important step in the firm's continued growth and modernization. The updated visual identity reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to strength, reliability, and advocacy for individuals and families throughout Appalachia.

The new logo features a streamlined mountain silhouette paired with a modern, clean typeface. The logo symbolizes both the region the firm serves and the firm's unwavering dedication to helping clients navigate life's most difficult legal challenges. The refreshed design will appear across all firm materials, including the website, digital platforms, print communications, and community outreach initiatives.

The rollout of the new logo represents the next phase of the firm's brand evolution as it continues to expand its services in Personal injury, workers' compensation, social security disability, black lung claims.

“Our visual identity is an extension of who we are as a firm,” the team shared.“This update reflects our commitment to clarity, professionalism, and the deep roots we have in the Appalachian communities we serve.”

In the coming weeks, clients and community partners will see the updated branding across the firm's website and marketing materials as the transition is completed.

For more information about the firm and its services, visit: .

About The Law Offices of Mark T. Hurt

With offices throughout Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia, The Law Offices of Mark T. Hurt brings more than 30 years of legal experience to clients facing workplace injuries, black lung claims, personal injury cases, wrongful death matters, social security disability, and litigation involving employer negligence. The firm is dedicated to providing responsive, compassionate, and results-driven representation for individuals and families across Appalachia.

