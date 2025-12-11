403
Burger Singh Expands In Bihar With New Darbhanga Outlet
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Darbhanga, 10th Dec 2025: Burger Singh, India's homegrown burger QSR chain, has announced the opening of its newest outlet in Darbhanga, marking another step in the brand's rapid expansion across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The launch reinforces Burger Singh's strategic focus on high-growth, high-potential regions where demand for organised QSR formats is rising consistently.
With this new opening, Burger Singh continues to deepen its presence in Bihar - a market where the brand has seen strong reception not only from students and young professionals, but also from families seeking consistent quality, affordability, and dependable service. Over the last few years, the brand has steadily expanded across multiple towns in the state, building a loyal customer base and establishing itself as a reliable alternative to international QSRs in emerging cities.
Darbhanga, one of Bihar's fastest-growing urban centres, was a natural next step in the brand's expansion roadmap. The new outlet will serve Burger Singh's standardised, India-centric menu, ensuring the same taste and experience customers enjoy across the country.
Speaking on the expansion, Bhargav P V, Chief of Staff, Burger Singh said, "Bihar has been an exciting market for us. Towns like Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Purnea have shown strong traction, and we see tremendous potential in Tier 3 cities where organised QSR demand is still underserved. Our expansion here is aligned with the broader vision of building a strong national footprint in high-opportunity regions."
Looking ahead, Burger Singh plans to significantly increase its presence across Bihar. The brand is targeting 5-7 additional outlets over the next 12-18 months, with upcoming focus cities including Patna (further expansion), Bettiah, Saharsa, Begusarai, and Samastipur. These locations have been selected based on demographic growth, increasing disposable income, and the evolving food culture in the region.
The brand's expansion in Bihar is part of Burger Singh's ongoing nationwide growth, as it strengthens its reach across India through its Owner-Partner franchise model, designed to enable entrepreneurs in emerging cities to run profitable QSR outlets with lower investment risks.
With the new Darbhanga outlet now open, Burger Singh reaffirms its commitment to serving high-quality, flavour-forward Indian burgers across India's fastest-growing cities, especially in markets where modern QSR options are still limited.
About Burger Singh
Burger Singh is the only Made-in-India brand to compete with the international giants and is one of India's fastest-growing and most highly successful burger chains in the QSR category. The company launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram, and since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across India, with 180+ outlets in 80+ cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar & others. The chain is also known for being the first Indian burger chain to establish an international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London. Burger Singh has seen tremendous success not only in tier 1 cities but also in tier 2 & 3 cities, by being the better product-market fit. With the recent pre-series B funding round Burger Singh is now valued at INR 430 crores.
