Shorter Power Outages Expected As Soon As This Weekend - Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram following a meeting of the Energy Headquarters, which was attended by relevant ministries, the leadership of energy companies, market regulators, and Members of Parliament, Ukrinform notes.

“We instructed all ministries and regional military administrations to ensure the availability of alternative power sources for all critical infrastructure facilities,” the head of government wrote.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the government's goal is to ensure that people have access to electricity.

“We expect shorter outages already this weekend,” she underlined.

The Prime Minister heard reports on the state of the energy system. According to her, further actions were coordinated to support recovery after the shelling, secure necessary fuel reserves and equipment, protect facilities, boost generation capacity, and-most importantly-ensure electricity for the population.

“I am keeping under control the government's decision to review the list of critical infrastructure. We expect actual optimisation of electricity consumption at the local level from all regional military administrations,” the head of government stated.

According to Svyrydenko, particular attention during the meeting was devoted to connecting cogeneration units to the unified grid.

“The government adopted the relevant decisions last week. Distributed generation facilities must begin operating at full capacity; this will help compensate for the electricity deficit in the grid,” she recalled.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of December 11, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region and the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region, causing fires.

Photo: Svyrydenko/Telegram