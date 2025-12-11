First Foundation-Course Groups May Begin Studies As Early As January - Ministry Of Education

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“'Winter admission' as a dedicated foundation-course program is being introduced as a tool of state support for applicants and as a guarantee of quality preparation for the National Multi-Subject Test. The government resolution has already been adopted; the Ministry is now preparing the regulations and standard documents for higher education institutions, after which universities will be able to open enrolment. Realistically, the first groups will start studying in January, and the period set in the resolution allows the program to be launched until March. This gives universities the flexibility to form one or several groups,” Trofymenko said.

He emphasised that for the preferential categories defined in the resolution, including residents of temporarily occupied territories, service members, and veterans, tuition will be covered by the state.

“The resolution sets the maximum fee a university may charge per student at 3,000 UAH per month. This is targeted support rather than a general subsidy for all interested applicants. Others will be able to take the foundation course on a contract basis under the terms set by each university,” the official noted.

At the same time, he added, the launch of the foundation course does not cancel regular preparatory classes.

According to the Deputy Minister, classical preparatory courses are a university initiative; institutions independently determine the number of hours, content, and cost. The state neither regulates nor funds these courses.

“In contrast, the foundation course includes a defined set of subjects (Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine, and one elective subject) and a minimum of 90 in-person hours for each subject. It is a formalised program designed to address learning gaps, which the state is prepared to fund and for which it sets a quality standard in advance,” Trofymenko said.

He added that the foundation course will not be automatically introduced in all universities. Institutions apply depending on their capacity to provide the required number of hours, qualified instructors, safe facilities, and dormitories, with regional balance also taken into account. Universities independently determine the format and cost of the foundation course; it may be full-time, remote, or blended.

As Trofymenko underlined, unlike traditional university preparatory courses, the foundation course is a state-administered program with clearly defined conditions, quality oversight, and targeted funding for those who currently face the most significant barriers to entering higher education.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the winter admission polic initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky: higher education institutions will now conduct a several-month training program to prepare applicants for the National Multi-Subject Test.