Over 20 Countries Join Maritime Coalition Supporting Ukraine - Navy Commander

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, on Facebook on the occasion of the coalition's second anniversary, according to Ukrinform.

“In December 2023, together with our partners, we announced the creation of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition for Ukraine, an initiative of the United Kingdom and Norway. Even then, we clearly understood where we were headed and why strengthening the Ukrainian Navy was necessary,” Neizhpapa said.

According to him,“today, more than twenty countries stand with us, helping Ukraine develop as a modern maritime power. Thanks to the member states of the Coalition, we have received ships and boats of various types, strengthened our strike and anti-mine capabilities, are developing the amphibious component of the marines, and are training personnel in various areas.”

"I highly appreciate this support. The clear position of our partners, coordinated actions, and practical steps strengthen our ability to act confidently and in a coordinated manner. This is a partnership we can rely on. Much has been done over the past two years, but there is still more work ahead. Russia continues its aggression not only in the Black Sea. Therefore, our task is to remain steadfast, ready for any challenges, and to act proactively. The sea is a path. A path that must be open and safe for everyone," Neizhpapa emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland is joining a maritime coalition led by the United Kingdom and Norway, whose task is to support the development of the Ukrainian Navy.

Earlier it was reported that as of November 2024, the Maritime Capabilities Coalition consisted of 19 countries, 12 of which had already signed the accession document.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy