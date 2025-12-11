Sales Layer Launches Autonomous AI And MCP Server For Agentic Product Information Management

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Sales Layer announced the launch of its AI Suite and MCP Server, introducing autonomous, expert-level AI capabilities that execute complex product data workflows. This marks an important milestone for companies managing extensive catalogs, expanding internationally, and scaling multichannel product operations.







Sales Layer's CEO, Álvaro Verdoy, explains the shift: "Most companies have tested generative AI to support copywriting or translations. The real leap comes when AI stops acting as a simple assistant and starts operating as an autonomous expert. Product data workflows are rarely isolated tasks. They run in interdependent sequences, rely on logic, and require accuracy and expertise. That is where AI agents change everything."

Verdoy adds: "Multichannel growth and rising regulatory pressure have created an amount of work that is increasingly difficult for teams to manage on their own. Our agents apply the rules, terminology, and structure of each company with specialist precision, helping teams meet these workflow demands without needing to scale headcount at the same pace."

Autonomous agents built for real product work

Sales Layer's AI Agents are designed to execute complex workflows autonomously. They translate and localize content at scale, generate search-ready and answer-engine-ready descriptions, apply classification codes for e-commerce and procurement compatibility, validate business logic through Smart Business Rules, and improve image quality and formatting. The breakthrough comes when up to ten actions are chained together. Each step uses the result of the previous one, allowing an agent to generate descriptions, translate them, format content, assign categories, and apply rules in a single automated run - a process that is tedious and often impossible to coordinate manually.

MCP Server: AI-ready connectivity for any tech stack

Alongside the AI Suite, Sales Layer introduces the MCP Server, a secure bridge that connects product data with various platforms and automation tools. The MCP Server enables companies to run catalog audits and quality scoring, execute bulk updates, generate product variants, create multi-step approval workflows, synchronize with ERPs and ecommerce platforms, and deploy AI-driven automations - all without exposing data outside controlled environments.







Why autonomous and expert matter for enterprise teams

Autonomous agents help companies significantly reduce time spent on manual tasks such as updating multilingual catalogs, correcting incomplete listings, or maintaining compliance with channel standards. Based on internal usage data, Sales Layer reports that teams spend up to 70% less time on repetitive work, complete catalog updates three times faster, and experience an 80% improvement in work performance. These gains allow teams to shift their focus toward product positioning, channel strategy, and market expansion instead of repetitive corrections.

About Sales Layer

Sales Layer is a global PIM platform used by hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to centralize, enrich, optimize, and distribute product information across all channels. With the fastest onboarding in the industry and plug-and-play integrations with leading ecommerce, marketplace, and procurement platforms, Sales Layer helps teams accelerate catalog operations, improve data quality, and expand internationally.

