Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Bitdeer Technologies Group Investors
On November 10, 2025, Bitdeer issued a press release reporting its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Bitdeer reported earnings per share of -$1.28, significantly missing the consensus estimate of -$0.22. Bitdeer also disclosed that“development of [its] next-generation Seal 04 [ASIC chip] is significantly delayed.” On this news, Bitdeer's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
