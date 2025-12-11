Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Bitdeer Technologies Group Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BitDeer Technologies Group, (“BitDeer” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTDR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). BitDeer investors have until February 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via .

On November 10, 2025, Bitdeer issued a press release reporting its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Bitdeer reported earnings per share of -$1.28, significantly missing the consensus estimate of -$0.22. Bitdeer also disclosed that“development of [its] next-generation Seal 04 [ASIC chip] is significantly delayed.” On this news, Bitdeer's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



