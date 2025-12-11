How To Future-Proof Your IR Strategy For AI Search

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Are Investors Finding Your IR Content on AI?

AI is changing the way investors and analysts find company information. Today, earnings releases, disclosures and even IR websites are often scanned by algorithms and large language models (LLMs) before they're read.

Because of this shift, your IR content needs to be clear, well-structured and consistent if you want your company to show up accurately in AI-generated answers.

On December 17th, join IR Impact and Notified for a 45-minute live session to learn how to keep your IR content visible, correct and trusted across AI platforms.

You'll learn:



How answer engine optimization (AEO) is evolving and why acting now makes a big difference

Quick fixes to improve visibility of your earnings and disclosure materials How to make your IR website more AI-friendly without harming SEO









WHEN: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 11:00am EST

WHO:

Erik Carlson – President and CEO, Notified

Under Erik's leadership, Notified is accelerating its efforts to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower public relations and investor relations professionals. With more than 15 years of experience across corporate strategy, finance and operations, Erik has led high-impact initiatives at Notified since 2018, including M&A integration, financial transformation and operational scale. Most recently, he led Notified's integration into the EQ organization. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at PwC and IBM, where he managed complex projects across various industries and specialized in mergers and acquisitions, strategic finance and business transformation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with honors from Boston University.

Müge Yücel – Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Galata Wind Enerji

Müge leads IR and sustainability at Galata Wind, Turkey's first“green IPO” and a major renewable energy producer. She oversees financial reporting, sustainability communication, investor engagement and global visibility. Müge also serves on the company's Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committees, ensuring alignment with international ESG standards. Before this, she led IR at Dogus Otomotiv for 14 years, where she strengthened governance ratings and improved shareholder stability. She holds degrees from Michigan State University and Walsh College, along with several governance and capital markets certifications.

Gevitha Anbarasu (Moderator) – Content Producer & Events Editor, IR Impact

Gevitha is a content producer and events editor at IR Impact, where she develops and delivers high-profile events for senior IR and governance leaders. With experience in journalism, copywriting and live-event production, she brings an audience-first approach to content. She holds a Master's in investigative journalism and is based in London.

WHY:

AI search is changing how investors across global markets find and trust financial information. This session will help IR teams strengthen credibility, improve visibility and protect the accuracy of their company's story as AI becomes the first“reader” of earnings, disclosures and digital content.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

