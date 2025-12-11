Government Of Bermuda Paradise Mobile To Drive Digital Innovation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Paradise Mobile and the government of Bermuda are proud to announce their partnership for the ambitious government digital transformation programme. This initiative looks to usher in a new era of digital innovation and efficiency and to empower the public in its dealings with the government.

With Bermuda poised at an important moment in its digital evolution, the government plans to create a more connected and efficient public sector. This will be achieved through a unified digital platform, where residents and businesses can complete government transactions securely in one place. That means that the public will be able to avail themselves of services such as licences, permits, payments and access public records in a central location. This will help enormously reduce wait times, increase convenience, improve transparency and make it easier for people to interact with government departments.

In delivering this vision, Paradise Mobile is working together with Google Cloud and its Global Premier Partner, Abacus, a global technology and outsourcing firm which specialises in systems integration, AI-driven solutions and digital transformation. Together, Google Cloud, Paradise Mobile and Abacus will support the government with cloud infrastructure, advanced AI capabilities and secure data frameworks as new services are rolled out through 2026 and beyond.

“This programme represents an incredible opportunity to build the Bermuda of tomorrow, one that is digitally inclusive, globally competitive and environmentally sustainable,' said Diallo Rabain, minister of the cabinet & digital innovation for the government of Bermuda. 'We are focused on designing systems that make life easier for Bermudians while enabling our public sector to deliver services with agility and impact.

“We are grateful to have the support of Paradise Mobile, whose innovation and commitment to improving connectivity in Bermuda align closely with our goals. Their contribution, together with other partners, strengthens our ability to deliver better services for islanders.”

Sam Tabbara, chief executive officer of Paradise Mobile, said:

“Bermuda's transformation journey is about more than technology. It is about reimagining what is possible for an island nation with world-class talent, creativity and ambition. Together with Google Cloud and Abacus, we are helping to lay the digital foundations for a connected society that can inspire the world.'

“The government transformation programme positions Bermuda as a model for how small nations can take bold steps in the digital era. By embracing collaboration and innovation, Bermuda is charting a path toward greater prosperity, resilience and opportunity for all.”

Aly Kuly Khan, chief executive – Global Markets at Abacus, said:

“Being entrusted as the technological backbone of this national programme affirms the confidence placed in our ability to create digital systems that endure, adapt and elevate public service delivery. Our work is guided by a commitment to advance platforms that anticipate need, strengthen trust and open new pathways for a more responsive citizen experience. Contributing to this initiative allows us to support the Government's bold digital horizon; one that reshapes how people connect with essential services through clarity, dignity and universal accessibility.”

Milton Larsen Burgese, director for public sector sales for Google Cloud in Latin America, said:

“In Google Cloud, we're deeply committed to empowering governments with the most advanced technology to catalyse their digital transformation. We're extremely enthusiastic about the possibilities that this joint work with Paradise Mobile and Abacus will unlock in Bermuda.”

