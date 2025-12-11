Jamaica: Cabinet Approves Additional $42 Million To Restore Small Businesses

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Vanessa James

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Cabinet has approved an additional $42 million to restore small businesses in parishes that were severely impacted during the passage of hurricane Melissa on October 28.

Minister of industry, investment and commerce, senator Aubyn Hill, said that the funds will facilitate renovations in Middle Quarters, St. Elizabeth, areas in St James, Trelawny, Hanover“and across other places that hurricane Melissa hurt so badly,” speaking in the senate December 5.

The sum is in addition to the $20 million that was approved on November 10, 2025, which went towards the restoration of 44 retail spaces at Border in St Elizabeth.

The structures were encased in a concrete foundation and the roofs were fitted with hurricane straps to prevent them from lifting off during extreme weather.

A revetment, made from boulders and concrete, is also being erected at the back of the business places to prevent flooding. Kitchens, seated areas for customers, and bathroom facilities are being included in the renovations.

The ministry is also equipping community shops in the affected parishes with generators.

“The ministry procured 15 generators through a tender process... an additional 25 generators are being procured,” he said.

Senator Hill explained that the process began in St James with 11 gasoline generators distributed in sections of the parish.

“We actually started in South St James and right across to deliver generators to small shops that do not have power. They can't buy chicken because they have no refrigeration, no freezer; they can't sell cold drinks. We provided them with generators until the Jamaica Public Service (JPs) power returns so that the communities can begin to do business,” he pointed out.

Senator Hill informed that a total of 1,293 businesses were assessed during the period November 10 to December 1, 2025. Damage assessment was done at the Accompong Maroon village in St. Elizabeth, where 25 businesses were deemed to be in need of repair.

The minister informed that several wooden structures in the community were destroyed during the hurricane, while concrete buildings suffered extensive roof damage. Senator Hill noted that while some shops are partially operational, continuous power is required, and the ministry plans to assist by installing generators at these businesses.

The post Jamaica: Cabinet approves additional $42 million to restore small businesses appeared first on Caribbean News Global.