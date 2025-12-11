Calcutta HC Asks Bengal To Explain Delay In Barbed Fencing At Unfenced B'desh Borders

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 11 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit detailing its observations on the issue of installing barbed fencing along international borders in the state with Bangladesh that remain unfenced.

The bench -- comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen -- asked the West Bengal government to submit the affidavit by December 22, the next date fixed for hearing the matter.

The direction followed hearing of a public interest litigation seeking immediate erection of barbed fencing at the unfenced international borders with Bangladesh in West Bengal.

As per the bench's order, the state government will have to explain in its affidavit why land for setting up the barbed fencing at the unfenced borders was not handed over to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs despite the latter paying the entire acquisition cost.

The division bench also observed that, in case of objections to the state government's affidavit, the Union government would be given an opportunity to present its arguments.

The court further directed that the principal secretary of the West Bengal Land and Land Reforms Department be made a party to the case.

Land acquisition at the state's international borders with Bangladesh has long been contentious, with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Union government accusing the state of non-cooperation.

The BJP has also accused the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of neglecting an issue that involves national security. With the Calcutta High Court setting a deadline for the state government to submit its observations, the matter has taken a critical legal turn.

It needs to be noted that the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal spans varied terrain, including rivers, forests and densely populated enclaves, making fencing and surveillance a persistent challenge.

Security agencies flag frequent cases of illegal migration, smuggling and cattle trafficking, while coordination between state authorities and central agencies remains crucial to tightening border management.