Champion Safe Highlights 130% Year-Over-Year Growth From Balport Lock And Safe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Champion Safe Company (championsafe ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, announced an explosive 130% year-over-year rise in orders from Balport Lock and Safe. The phenomenal growth highlights a deepening partnership with the Orange County security and locksmith leader and underscores Balport's strong momentum with customers across the region. Under the ownership of Ryan Stowers, a third-generation safe and lock technician with 24 years of hands-on experience, Balport has continued to set the standard for expertise, service, and customer care.

Balport Lock and Safe's business is up this year in part because of targeted updates to Champion Safe's Estate Series - a product family recognized for its attractive appearance, marketability, and well-built construction at an accessible price point. Those improvements have broadened Balport's appeal beyond traditional 2A customers to homeowners seeking meaningful, long-term security solutions.





The Champion Estate Series brings vault-level security to homes and businesses that need reliable protection for jewelry, documents, and personal valuables. Built with Champion's signature steel construction and a 2-hour, 1200°F fire rating, it's engineered for environments where safeguarding irreplaceable items matters every day. Its refined interior layout keeps belongings organized and accessible without sacrificing strength. With a clean, refined exterior, the Estate fits naturally into offices, bedrooms, or living spaces. It's the ideal safe when you want everyday convenience backed by uncompromising security.





Stowers brings deep technical knowledge and a clear guiding philosophy to the store: always do the hard right instead of the easy wrong. After more than a decade with Balport, a career chapter in Texas, and his return to purchase the business, Stowers has reinforced Balport's reputation by insisting that the store service and back up every product it sells - a promise that gives customers confidence and peace of mind long after purchase.

Balport's reputation is further strengthened by its consistently strong online reviews. Across Google, Yelp, and other local business directories, customers praise the store's friendly service, deep expertise, honest recommendations, and long-standing reliability-underscoring why Balport remains a trusted security provider throughout the region.

“Champion Safe stands out not only for the quality of its products, but for its willingness to accept dealer feedback and make continuous, iterative improvements to its lineup,” Stowers said.“That's why we continue to recommend Champion Safes to our clients.”

“Balport is the kind of partner that elevates the entire customer experience,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company.“Ryan's technical background and commitment to doing the right thing make Balport a trusted resource for homeowners and professionals alike. We value our collaboration and the dealer feedback that helps us refine product families like the Estate Series. We also continue to highlight American-made steel in key product lines, giving customers clear choices for long-term durability.”

Balport's knowledgeable team helps customers navigate the full range of Champion offerings - matching the right level of construction, interior configuration, and fire rating to specific home or business needs. The store's service and warranty commitments ensure that customers get ongoing support, not just a one-time sale.

Visit Balport Lock and Safe:

(949) 642-3585

1586 Newport Blvd Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Store Hours: M-F 8:30-5, Sat 10-2.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

