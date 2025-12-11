403
Saudi Government Institution Achieves NCA Cybersecurity Compliance, Eliminates 90%+ of Credential Theft Using mPass Fingerprint Authentication, Powered by HID
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2025 – HID, a global leader in trusted identity and biometric solutions, has partnered with Cerebra, a Saudi-based software company specializing in next-generation cybersecurity technologies, to develop the mPass Authentication Platform, a cutting-edge Single Sign-On (SSO) solution integrated with HID fingerprint readers to enable secure, passwordless access across organizations in the Kingdom. The rollout is being enabled in collaboration with HID’s authorized local integrator, Alyam Tech, ensuring high-quality implementation and on-ground expertise.
The mPass Authentication Platform, enhanced by the certified support and precision of HID’s fingerprint readers—HID® DigitalPersona® 4500, HID DigitalPersona 5300, and HID EikonTouch™ TC510—is specifically built to combat modern cyber threats while complying with strict national regulations. This integrated platform empowers organizations by simplifying access through a single touch, eliminating password fatigue, and providing the multi-factor protection necessary to secure mission-critical systems and data.
“Organizations throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seek more than standardized security solutions; they demand offerings that adhere to the stringent professional and personal privacy requirements established by national regulations,” stated Richard Bechalany, Regional Sales Manager for HID’s Biometric Identity Technology business area. “At HID, we are committed to delivering advanced, identity-centric technologies that meet these unique regional demands. Our collaboration with AlYam Tech and Cerebra is a key part of this commitment, offering integrated biometric authentication that is both robust and non-intrusive. The mPass Authentication Platform, powered by our trusted fingerprint readers, exemplifies how we are helping Saudi organizations advance toward a secure, ‘zero-trust’ identity ecosystem.”
“In today’s digital-first environment, passwords are often the weakest link,” said Bassam Saif, Cybersecurity Product Director, Cerebra. “Through our collaboration with HID, we have engineered mPass as a next-generation authentication platform that elevates both security and usability. By unifying biometric verification with seamless access, mPass enables organizations to strengthen the integrity of their digital environments while improving operational efficiency. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering enterprise-grade authentication built for high-stakes, mission-critical operations.”
Implementing a Future-Ready Passwordless Strategy
The mPass Authentication Platform has already achieved a major implementation milestone with a prominent Saudi Arabian government institution responsible for delivering critical national services. As part of a major digital transformation, the organization sought to strengthen access security for employees accessing mission-critical applications daily. Traditional password-based authentication was identified as a significant vulnerability against rising threats of phishing and credential theft, while also failing to meet strict National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) requirements. To address these challenges, the organization selected the mPass Authentication Platform which introduced several key capabilities, including biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) to replace passwords for high-risk users, and adaptive policies that enforce stricter checks for accounts and sensitive data.
Following a successful pilot and full-scale rollout, the adoption of the mPass Platform delivered transformative results:
•Eliminated password reuse, resulting in an over 90% reduction in credential theft incidents.
•Ensured regulatory compliance by aligning the organization's identity posture with the strict mandates of the NCA cybersecurity framework.
•Translated to vastly improved user experience, as the single-touch login simplified employee access and led to a 70% reduction in password reset requests.
“We are proud to collaborate with Cerebra and HID to bridge global innovation with local execution, ensuring that advanced technologies are deployed securely and effectively,” said Yahya Al-Aidaroos, Executive Manager, AlYam Tech. “By supporting the rollout of mPass, we are helping organizations transition to passwordless authentication in a way that strengthens security, accelerates adoption, and fits the unique needs of the local environment.”
Moving forward, HID, Alyam Tech and Cerebra are dedicated to expanding this successful model, continuing to leverage next-generation identity technologies to empower government and regulated organizations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who are seeking a more secure and efficient way to verify user identity in alignment with Vision 2030’s digital goals.
