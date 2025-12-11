Virtra Selects Nashville Police Department (GA) As 2025 Taskforce Santa Finalist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the“Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, today announced that the Nashville Police Department in Nashville, Georgia has been selected as the 2025 Taskforce Santa finalist. The department will receive a VirTra V-100 portable simulator, including a full software suite and one year of service and warranty, with the award scheduled for early January.

Taskforce Santa is VirTra's annual initiative aimed at expanding access to modern, immersive training for agencies that face practical hurdles to obtaining it. VirTra received more than 140 submissions from across the country. The submissions showed consistent demand for realistic use-of-force and de-escalation training that can be completed in short, flexible sessions without taking officers off shift or requiring travel.

Nashville Police Department, a 17-officer municipal agency serving a rural Georgia community, demonstrated a strong focus on improving decision-making and de-escalation training despite the limitations of its size and budget. The department made a clear case for how a portable simulator would be used regularly and integrated into its training program, which closely aligned with Taskforce Santa's goal of putting modern tools into the hands of agencies where they will have immediate impact.

“Taskfroce Santa highlights the nationwide shift toward frequent, in-house simulation training as a practical requirement for public safety,” said John Givens, CEO of VirTra.“Nashville Police Department expressed a strong need for modern training and a plan to integrate it meaningfully into their program. We look forward to supporting their efforts with a portable V-100.”

Across this year's submissions, agencies emphasized the importance of de-escalation, decision-making, and community-focused training, as well as a growing interest in portable systems that reduce training costs and time away from duty. Many agencies also referenced reliance on grants or alternative funding sources, underscoring the continued need for cost-efficient, scalable solutions.

Taskforce Santa continues to show that demand for immersive, judgment-based training is growing across the country, particularly among small and mid-size departments that are seeking tools capable of strengthening officer readiness in a sustainable, accessible way.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare officers for the most difficult real-world situations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

...

949-574-3860