Questex's Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° Announces 2026 Agenda And Keynotes

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex's Chief Medical Officer Summit 360 (CMO 360°) announces the agenda and keynote speakers for the 14th annual conference uniquely designed for the biotech industry. CMO 360° takes place April 13-14 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.

Previously organized by the Conference Forum, the CMO Summit is now part of Questex's Fierce Life Sciences, whose combined resources offer greater market reach to an event that brings together the largest biotech CMO community to navigate the challenges of advancing medicine development for the benefit of patients.

"The CMO Summit 360° uniquely brings together the full spectrum of CMO experience, fostering cross learning, inspiring new ideas and creating a platform where we can openly share the nuances and everyday challenges of the role," said Seemi Khan, Chief Development & Strategy Officer, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals.

The 2026 keynotes:

William Lewis, JD, MBA, Chair & CEO of Insmed, will discuss Insmed's development strategy and recent approval of Brinsupri, key decision points and lessons learned, global market and financing strategy, and how CMOs can support success through collaboration with their CEOs.

Dr Daniel Quirk, MD, MPH, MBA, CMO, Head of Medical Affairs of Biogen, will discuss navigating R&D leadership throughout his career journey, his vision and priorities for Biogen going forward and advice for CMOs to lead their companies.

Patient Keynote Kristin Smedley, Founder of the Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation, will discuss her experience as the mother of two children with rare genetic blindness, how she worked with Spark Therapeutics during the development and approval of Luxturna, and insights into working with patient advocacy to advance medicine development.

Michael Meyers, Vice Chairman, Heads of M&A and Strategic Advisory Services, HC Wainwright & Co, will return as the Biotech Investment Banking Keynote to discuss the current state of the biotech financial environment and key drivers in capital markets, M&A and strategic transactions.

The state of the drug development industry keynote address will be delivered by Ken Getz, MBA, Director of Sponsored Research, Tufts CSDD, and Founder of CISCRP.

“We are proud to connect this incredible community of biotech CMOs to discuss and understand timely trends and evergreen best practices to lead clinical development for the benefit of patients,” said Andrew Goldstein, Conference Director for the CMO Summit 360°.

Key themes addressed include Clinical Development Best Practices, Biotech Financing and Business Development, Navigating an Evolving Regulatory Landscape, Global Clinical Trials, New Technology & Adaptive Approaches, Team Building & Outsourcing, Cross Functional Leadership, Medical Affairs and Commercialization, CMO Professional and Skill Development, and more.

The CMO Summit 360° brings together CMO and R&D executives to address the unique challenges associated with directing and managing all R&D functions with limited resources, while raising capital and strategizing for appropriate exits. It is the annual Boston gathering for R&D leadership networking from small- to mid-size biotechs to share ideas, solutions and support.

About the CMO Summit 360o

The CMO Summit 360° gathers together a community of biotech CMOs to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and networking to address the unique challenges they face across clinical development, outsourcing, medical affairs, regulatory interactions, investor relations and financing, leadership and management, cross-functional collaboration and professional development, all in an effort to develop new therapies for patients.

