SNPS INVESTOR NOTICE: Synopsys, Inc. Stock Dropped 36% On IP Underperformance Contact BFA Law About The Pending Securities Class Action

Investors have until December 30, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Synopsys securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Kim v. Synopsys, Inc., et al., No. 3:25-cv-09410.

Why Was Synopsys Sued for Securities Fraud?

Synopsys provides design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The Company's Design IP segment, which provides pre-designed silicon components to semiconductor companies, has been the Company's fastest-growing segment, growing from 25% of its revenue in 2022, to 31% in 2024.

During the relevant period, Synopsys told investors that its customers“rely on Synopsys IP to minimize integration risk and speed time to market” and that it was seeing“strength in Europe and South Korea.” Synopsys also stated it was“continuing to develop and deploy[] AI into our products and the operations of our business.”

As alleged, in truth, the Company's Design IP customers began to require additional customization for IP components, which was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business and jeopardizing its business model.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys released its Q3 2025 financial results, revealing its“IP business underperformed expectations.” The Company reported revenue for its Design IP segment of $425.9 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year and net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline. The Company revealed that its Design IP customers require“more and more customization,” which“takes longer” and requires“more resources.” As a result, the Company stated it was having“an ongoing dialogue with our customers” regarding changing its business model. This news caused the price of Synopsys stock to fall $217.59 per share, or nearly 36%, from $604.37 per share on September 9, 2025, to $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025.

