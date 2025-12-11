403
Brazil Registers Lowest November Inflation In Seven Years
Official inflation slowed to 0.18% in November, pulling 12-month price growth back inside the Central Bank's target band.
Cheaper food at home offset sharp jumps in airfares, hotels and electricity, while services prices remain stubbornly high.
The result strengthens the case for keeping monetary policy disciplined while political pressure for lower interest rates grows.
Brazil registered its lowest November inflation in seven years, with the official IPCA index rising just 0.18% and 12-month inflation easing to 4.46%.
Price increases now sit comfortably inside the Central Bank 's tolerance band of 1.5% to 4.5% around a 3% target, after spending most of the past year above the ceiling.
From January to November, accumulated inflation reached 3.92%, compared with 4.83% for all of 2024. Behind the headline, the picture is mixed. Out of nine broad spending groups, five became more expensive and four cheaper.
Personal expenses rose 0.77% and housing costs 0.52%, together providing the biggest push to November's index. Clothing, transport and education also climbed, but less dramatically.
In contrast, household goods fell about 1%, communication services edged lower, and health and personal care retreated slightly. Food and drinks were broadly stable.
Central Bank Independence Key as Inflation Moderates
Inside these groups, some price swings were brutal. Airfares jumped 11.9% in a single month, making them the top individual contributor to inflation.
Hotel rates climbed more than 4%, driven in part by demand spikes in cities like Belém, which hosted the COP30 climate summit.
Electricity bills rose 1.27% after fresh tariff adjustments and are now up more than 15% this year, keeping utility costs a persistent strain on families and small businesses.
By contrast, food at home became cheaper for the sixth straight month. Tomatoes, UHT milk and rice dropped in price, helping ease pressure on household budgets even as meat and cooking oil ticked higher.
Markets had expected a slightly stronger reading, so the softer 0.18% print was welcomed as a sign that earlier tough monetary decisions are working.
The data support those arguing that Brazil must preserve Central Bank independence and fiscal discipline if it wants inflation to stay under control, even as politicians and allied groups step up demands for faster rate cuts to fuel short-term growth.
For residents, workers and investors, November's number is a reminder that stable prices are hard-won-and easily lost if policy drifts.
