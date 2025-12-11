Bengaluru Road Rage: BMTC Driver Attacked By Cab Driver Video Sparks Outrage (Watch)

A shocking burst of road rage in Bengaluru has once again exposed how fragile passenger safety has become on city roads. Near Hegde Nagar, a BMTC driver was abused and assaulted by a cab driver, and the worst part is that the attack happened while the bus was still moving. What should have been an everyday commute turned into a near-disaster. The video has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage with citizens tagging authorities and flooding social media timelines. The clip was shared on X via @karnatakaportf, calling for accountability and immediate action.

Cab Driver Chases BMTC Bus After Collision

According to senior police officials, the BMTC bus was operating on the Shivajinagar to Yelahanka route around 12.30 pm when the bus driver reportedly brushed against the cab while overtaking. Enraged, the cab driver, identified as Narasimhaiah, allegedly chased the bus for nearly a kilometre before blocking its path.

Passengers recorded the incident, showing the cab driver aggressively confronting driver Nagesh and conductor Kenchappa. The video clearly captures him hurling abuses and physically attacking Nagesh, creating panic inside the crowded bus.

- Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 10, 2025

Attack Continues While Bus Is Moving

In one of the most alarming moments caught on camera, the cab driver is seen pulling the BMTC driver's hand away from the steering wheel while the bus was still in motion. Both individuals were engaged in heated and abusive arguments, while the conductor repeatedly pleaded with the attacker to calm down and step away.

This violent confrontation endangered every passenger on board. A single moment of distraction could have caused the bus to collide with another vehicle, hit a pedestrian or swerve into oncoming traffic. The risk of a major accident was extremely high.

Bus Diverted to Police Station for Safety

Realising that the situation was getting out of control, the BMTC driver diverted the bus to the Sampigehalli police station for the safety of the passengers. Police stated that both parties were counselled. However, since the BMTC driver chose not to file a complaint, officers were unable to register an FIR.

Road Rage Culture Raises Safety Concerns

The incident reflects the rising problem of road rage in Bengaluru and the declining discipline among road users. Public transport drivers carry a major responsibility, and such behaviour cannot be justified in any circumstance. The incident also highlights the growing aggression on the roads, which already suffer from congestion and chaotic driving practices.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

Users online expressed anger and concern at the lack of restraint shown during the incident.

One user commented:“This incident highlights a genuine fear of mine: many yellow plate drivers seem dangerously unfit for Bengaluru's congested and challenging roads.”

Second user commented:“What the hell are citizens and passengers doing sitting in the bus? They should stop and separate the guys. Both the bus driver and cab driver and passenger are citizens, all need to engage and stop this, not just sit and be a spectator.”

