OAS Mission In Honduras Categorically Rejects Any Call To Disrupt Public Order

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS/EOM) in Honduras, led by the former foreign minister of Paraguay, Eladio Loizaga, categorically rejects any call to disrupt public order.

In particular, calls of this nature, while the legally mandated vote counts are still underway, represent a clear attempt to obstruct the course of the final stages of the electoral process and, therefore, to alter the will of the people expressed democratically on November 30.

In this regard, the Mission considers it fundamental that security forces safeguard the electoral materials that reflect the popular will. To this end, as mandated by the Constitution, the Armed Forces must remain fully at the disposal of the National Electoral Council (CNE) so that it may carry out its functions without any form of pressure.

Out of respect for the decision of the Honduran people, the Mission reiterates its call to electoral authorities to expedite the count and guarantee its transparency, while urging authorities, parties, and candidates to await the results and maintain oversight of the tabulation processes still underway. In particular, the Mission emphasises that political leaders have the duty to exercise their positions responsibly, thus contributing to civic life.

Finally, the OAS/EOM recalls that the only entities authorised to validate the elections are the electoral authorities.

The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States will continue to monitor the ongoing process, as mandated by Chapter V of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

