TIE-UP WITH MEPROLIGHT, ISRAEL MUMBAI, India – December 11, 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) MUMBAI, India – December 11, 2025 – RRP Defense Limited (BSE: 530929) and Meprolight Ltd., Israel, a global leader in electro-optics, night-vision and weapon-sight systems, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering next-generation defence technologies to the Indian market.
Under this collaboration, Meprolight and RRP Defense Limited will jointly work on the distribution, assembly, technology integration, and future localisation of Meprolight’s advanced product line in India. The partnership includes:
•Collaborative sales and distribution of Meprolight products within India for military and law-enforcement agencies.
•Co-development of pricing, commercial strategy, and payment terms, mutually agreed between both organisations.
•Technology transfer by Meprolight to support assembly, testing, and integration at RRP Defense’s Mahape facility under the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
•A long-term roadmap for local manufacturing of select electro-optic systems using indigenous components through RRP Electronics and other ecosystem partners.
Leadership Statements
Mr. Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Defense Limited, said:
“This collaboration with Meprolight affirms India’s growing capabilities in precision defence manufacturing. Integrating world-class electro-optic technology into our Mahape facility enables us to serve the Indian Armed Forces with domestically assembled, battle-tested solutions. Together with Meprolight, we are strengthening India’s defence ecosystem and advancing our role in the global supply chain.”
About RRP Defense Limited
RRP Defense Limited is a leading Indian defence manufacturer dedicated to advancing the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under the leadership of technocrat-entrepreneur Rajendra Chodankar, the company has evolved from a trading entity into a deep-tech defence production enterprise.
RRP Defense focuses on indigenising critical systems in Electro-Optics, Thermal Imaging, and UAV technologies. The company has strengthened its ecosystem through the acquisition of RRP Drone Innovation and the formation of Vimananu Limited, enabling a full spectrum of Drone-in-a-Box and anti-drone solutions.
Through collaborations with Meprolight (Israel) and CYGR (France/USA), along with indigenous semiconductor support from RRP Electronics, the company is positioned to deliver high-precision, battle-ready systems to the Indian Armed Forces and global partners.
