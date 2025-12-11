403
German Chancellor Rejects Imposing Peace Terms On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday reaffirmed his governmentآ's rejection of any attempt to impose a peace agreement on Ukraine, especially one that includes territorial concessions to Russia.
Merz told a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people can decide on such matters, adding that this position was also conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump.
He said Ukraineآ's response to the recent U.S. peace proposal includes its own views on any potential territorial concessions to Russia.
Merz noted that he, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed additional consultations with President Trump this weekend to discuss the U.S. plan and Kyivآ's reply.
The United States presented its peace proposal three weeks ago. Ukraine responded after coordinating with its European partners and requesting adjustments, particularly on security guarantees.
According to Kyiv, President Zelenskyy sent Washington his suggested amendments on Wednesday following talks with leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
Merz confirmed that the United States will deploy medium range weapons on German territory next year, adding he sees no reason to delay implementation of the agreement reached with Washington and NATO allies.
Rutte said the US remains committed to deploying the agreed weapons starting in 2026, including Tomahawk missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km and SM-6 systems.
Meanwhile, Germany and the United States signed an agreement in July 2024 to allow the deployment of U.S. medium range missiles and other systems on German soil.(end)
