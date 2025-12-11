Founders Metals Provides Exploration Update On Emerging Targets Drills 72.0 M Of 1.01 G/T Gold At Parbo
|Drillhole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|PB001
|0.0
|33.6
|33.60
|0.48
|and
|66.0
|87.0
|21.00
|0.96
|and
|97.0
|106.0
|9.00
|0.49
|and
|158.0
|198.0
|40.00
|0.20
|and
|262.0
|274.0
|12.00
|2.91
|and
|303.0
|309.0
|6.00
|0.67
|PB002
|0.0
|69.6
|69.60
|0.36
|and
|102.0
|140.0
|38.00
|0.52
|and
|157.0
|178.0
|21.00
|0.30
|PB003
|111.0
|196.0
|72.00
|1.01
|incl.
|151.0
|155.0
|4.00
|11.97
|PB004
|0.0
|23.1
|23.10
|0.90
|and
|32.1
|38.1
|6.00
|0.94
|and
|125.0
|144.0
|19.00
|0.36
|PB005
|0.0
|12.6
|12.60
|0.21
|and
|23.0
|77.0
|54.00
|0.28
|and
|118.0
|122.0
|4.00
|0.55
|PB006
|33.0
|61.0
|28.00
|0.30
|and
|154.0
|172.0
|18.00
|0.25
|PB007
|27.6
|48.0
|20.40
|0.48
|PB008
|31.0
|60.0
|29.00
|0.21
|and
|96.0
|102.0
|6.00
|0.63
|and
|109.0
|111.0
|2.00
|2.24
|and
|155.0
|162.0
|7.00
|0.48
|and
|174.0
|200.0
|26.00
|0.31
|and
|206.0
|228.0
|22.00
|0.30
|PB009
|112.0
|122.0
|10.00
|0.23
|and
|133.0
|146.0
|13.00
|0.22
|PB010
|0.0
|14.1
|14.10
|0.26
|and
|163.0
|223.0
|60.00
|0.31
|PB011
|0.0
|6.6
|6.60
|0.35
|and
|140.0
|143.0
|3.00
|2.94
|and
|153.0
|163.0
|10.00
|0.79
|PB012
|73.0
|120.0
|47.00
|0.21
|PB013
|0.0
|101.0
|101.00
|0.62
|and
|107.0
|113.0
|6.00
|0.40
|and
|123.0
|200.0
|77.00
|0.47
|DV009
|NSA
|DV010
|NSA
|DV011
|0.0
|3.6
|3.60
|0.65
|and
|18.6
|24.6
|6.00
|0.62
|and
|51.6
|65.1
|13.50
|0.24
|DV012
|NSA
|DV013
|148.0
|150.0
|2.0
|3.74
|DV014
|NSA
|DV015
|NSA
|DV016
|0.0
|9.6
|9.60
|0.25
|and
|21.6
|41.1
|19.50
|2.31
|and
|60.6
|68.1
|7.50
|0.65
|and
|99.6
|122.1
|22.50
|1.38
|DV017
|68.1
|78.6
|10.50
|0.22
|and
|194.0
|212.0
|18.00
|0.58
|and
|219.0
|223.0
|4.00
|1.77
|DV018
|NSA
|DV019
|68.1
|90.6
|22.50
|0.24
|DV020
|NSA
|MG004
|NSA
|MG005
|NSA
|MG006
|259.0
|276.0
|17.00
|0.31
|and
|286.0
|339.0
|53.00
|0.41
|MG007
|NSA
|MG008
|24.6
|33.6
|9.00
|0.25
|and
|250.0
|264.0
|14.00
|0.43
|MG009
|50.1
|53.1
|3.00
|2.03
|and
|66.6
|89.1
|22.50
|0.34
|and
|141.0
|144.0
|3.00
|0.82
|and
|177.0
|187.0
|10.00
|0.35
|MG010
|8.1
|20.1
|12.00
|1.12
|and
|111.0
|114.0
|3.00
|1.71
|and
|192.0
|194.0
|2.00
|5.12
|and
|202.0
|211.0
|9.00
|0.60
|MG011
|NSA
|MG012
|119.0
|127.0
|8.00
|0.27
|and
|147.0
|155.0
|8.00
|0.50
|and
|165.0
|167.0
|2.00
|1.31
|MG013
|9.6
|18.6
|9.00
|0.33
|and
|24.6
|30.6
|6.00
|1.91
|MG014
|0.0
|11.1
|11.10
|0.62
|MG015
|330.0
|332.0
|2.00
|1.08
* Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 75-85% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. All are diamond drill holes . Interval average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade, and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. Intervals below 1.0 gram-metre or with average grade below 0.2 g/t Au are not reported.
Table 2: Upper Antino Drill Hole Locations
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|DV009
|824517.63
|394465.19
|143.45
|210.00
|-49.80
|330.03
|DV010
|824570.19
|394617.27
|142.71
|209.70
|-50.10
|395.00
|DV011
|824604.13
|394352.76
|186.70
|210.10
|-59.80
|244.98
|DV012
|824945.08
|394387.72
|169.21
|209.90
|-49.70
|261.70
|DV013
|824752.68
|394438.45
|149.99
|160.20
|-59.80
|277.54
|DV014
|825062.81
|394039.44
|151.02
|250.40
|-49.80
|311.00
|DV015
|825036.78
|394190.36
|162.72
|250.10
|-49.70
|242.00
|DV016
|824717.20
|394311.83
|192.31
|30.00
|-50.00
|209.00
|DV017
|824544.41
|394323.58
|187.12
|30.20
|-50.00
|260.00
|DV018
|824437.00
|394719.00
|147.49
|210.00
|-49.90
|209.00
|DV019
|823467.00
|393895.50
|194.22
|220.30
|-50.00
|212.00
|DV020
|823540.35
|393982.90
|204.91
|220.10
|-50.00
|242.00
|MG004
|825831.28
|398345.90
|153.02
|70.20
|-50.30
|302.09
|MG005
|825667.01
|398200.86
|144.51
|70.40
|-50.20
|197.00
|MG006
|825706.13
|398301.42
|164.36
|150.00
|-50.30
|341.00
|MG007
|825651.73
|398261.50
|158.69
|69.90
|-50.40
|208.96
|MG008
|825918.05
|397809.14
|102.53
|90.00
|-50.20
|356.00
|MG009
|825890.38
|397907.11
|130.93
|90.20
|-49.90
|326.20
|MG010
|826055.14
|397907.85
|106.25
|90.30
|-49.80
|296.03
|MG011
|825365.05
|397533.42
|148.30
|90.00
|-50.00
|269.00
|MG012
|825211.36
|397539.39
|144.91
|89.90
|-50.00
|253.93
|MG013
|825377.14
|397229.44
|149.19
|90.10
|-50.00
|293.03
|MG014
|825527.84
|397250.73
|153.76
|90.00
|-50.00
|266.04
|MG015
|825745.35
|397902.30
|109.11
|89.90
|-50.00
|344.00
|PB001
|826249.46
|401902.16
|113.39
|90.00
|-50.00
|314.00
|PB002
|826126.02
|401900.72
|106.02
|90.10
|-50.30
|221.00
|PB003
|826011.48
|401901.42
|98.54
|90.20
|-50.30
|199.90
|PB004
|826265.88
|402097.72
|117.39
|90.00
|-50.40
|203.00
|PB005
|826301.99
|402291.16
|100.37
|90.00
|-50.00
|203.00
|PB006
|826405.37
|402300.23
|100.20
|90.00
|-50.30
|205.98
|PB007
|826203.76
|402571.06
|107.99
|90.10
|-50.30
|200.01
|PB008
|826572.88
|402474.75
|85.75
|270.00
|-50.20
|233.00
|PB009
|826571.48
|402472.76
|85.59
|90.10
|-50.40
|221.03
|PB010
|826350.31
|401927.31
|87.98
|50.00
|-50.00
|266.00
|PB011
|826115.48
|401803.47
|93.01
|270.00
|-50.10
|233.02
|PB012
|826235.59
|401806.84
|106.18
|270.40
|-50.20
|209.00
|PB013
|826359.71
|401798.80
|93.82
|270.50
|-50.20
|206.00
*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
All material information on Founders Metals can be found at .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Founders Metals Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment