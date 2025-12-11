QSE Demonstrates Growing Thought Leadership At APAC Cybersecurity Event Hosted By Enzo Plus
The program focused on the evolving threat landscape and the urgent need for organizations to prepare for quantum-era risks. As part of the agenda, QSE's Head of Revenue and Strategic Alliance, Eugene Suarez, delivered a presentation titled "Quantum Computing Threats: Why Quantum-Safe Encryption Can't Wait." The session outlined current vulnerabilities in widely used encryption standards and the increasing relevance of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks.
Following the presentation, Mr. Suarez was invited to join a panel discussion alongside:
- Azrul Aziz, Head of Department for industry Engagement & Collaboration, Cybersecurity Malaysia
CF Fong, Executive Chairman, LGMS Berhard, one of Malaysia's largest cybersecurity penetration testing and professional services firms
The panel addressed considerations for government and enterprise organizations as they evaluate transitions to quantum-resilient security architectures, including secure key generation, data-in-transit protection, and long-term data integrity.
This engagement reflects QSE's continued efforts to contribute to cybersecurity education and collaboration. It also builds on the Company's previously announced relationship with Enzo Plus, supporting regional awareness and adoption of quantum-secure technologies.
About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp
QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp (CSE: QSE) is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum security, quantum entropy distribution, and next-generation data protection solutions. QSE's suite of products-including decentralized cloud storage, enterprise APIs, Quantum Preparedness Assessments, and the qREK SDK-enabling organizations to secure their data today while preparing for the coming quantum era. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE is committed to delivering simple, scalable, and future-proof solutions that advance global data security standards.
