Noble Plains Uranium Strengthens U.S. Growth Strategy With Veteran Leader Luke Norman As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("" or the "") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luke Norman as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Norman brings extensive capital-markets, corporate development, and permitting experience to bolster Noble Plains as the Company advances its portfolio of uranium projects in Wyoming.

"I am honoured to join Noble Plains at this critical juncture. Wyoming is a jurisdiction I know well, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in capital markets and project advancement to help drive value for the Company and its shareholders," stated Mr. Norman. "With uranium's outlook stronger than ever, Noble Plains is exceptionally well-positioned to benefit from the nuclear renaissance in the U.S. and globally."

Mr. Norman is a seasoned growth executive with over 20 years' experience in the venture capital and resource sectors. He has been instrumental in raising over USD $300 million for public and private mining enterprises, and has held senior leadership roles, including co-founding Gold Standard Ventures and U.S. Gold Corp., and serving as Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. and Silver One Resources.

Among his notable achievements is his leadership overseeing the advancement of U.S. Gold Corp.'s CK Gold Project in Wyoming through major permitting successes secured in 2024, stakeholder engagement, and near-development stages, all insights that are directly relevant to Noble Plains' ambitions in the same state.

"Luke brings a rare combination of capital markets credibility, project permitting experience in Wyoming, and deep domain knowledge of resource project development. His addition strengthens the strategic bench at Noble Plains, enhancing our ability to capitalise on available financing and to navigate regulatory pathways as we move toward resource definition and project advancement," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "At a time when the uranium market is enjoying its strongest fundamentals in decades, we believe Luke's experience will help accelerate our growth path."

Uranium Sector Tailwinds

Mr. Norman's appointment comes at a moment of historic strength for the uranium sector. After more than a decade of underinvestment, governments are now accelerating nuclear power deployment as the only zero-carbon baseload source capable of underpinning renewable energy growth while ensuring national energy security. Nowhere is this trend more pronounced than in the United States, where federal policy is explicitly focused on rebuilding a secure, domestic uranium supply chain.

Wyoming's ISR-amenable uranium deposits and supportive regulatory environment create one of the strongest development jurisdictions in the United States. As utilities return to long-term contracting in a tightening market, the advantage shifts decisively to producing and emerging ISR developers. With its strategic land position and strong early drilling at Duck Creek, Noble Plains is building meaningful leverage to this uranium cycle as it advances its projects resource growth and future production opportunities.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", President & CEO