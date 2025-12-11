Magna Terra Exposes Significant Copper Mineralization In Trenches At The Fossil Hill Zone, Rocky Brook Project, New Brunswick

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) -(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has completed its planned trenching program at the Fossil Hill Zone on its Rocky Brook Project ("Rocky Brook" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick. The Fossil Hill Zone is part of the 15-kilometre-long Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend and is located 5.5 kilometres to the north-northwest of Canadian Copper Inc.'s Caribou Mill Complex

Trenching completed this fall targeted historical grab samples* including 16.65% and 13.84% copper and 0.64% cobalt. A total of three trenches (T4, T7, and T8) were excavated totaling 245 m in length exposing 192 metres of bedrock, with in situ copper mineralization observed in each trench. This included a 40 m zone of copper mineralization (true width unknown) in trench T8 ( Figure 3 ).

The trenches exposed massive mafic volcanic and mafic volcanic breccia rocks, locally siliceous, of the Armstrong Formation, Sormany Group. A total of 93 samples* were taken including 68 grab samples of bedrock taken at 1 to 3 m intervals, 11 grab samples of float, and 14 channel samples ranging from 0.1 to 1.0 m in length (Figure 4). Mineralization consisted of malachite, chalcopyrite and one local occurrence also containing native copper, azurite and possibly tenorite (Figure 5). Copper minerals are dominantly hosted in calcite-quartz veins and as malachite hosted along fractures. Mineralization in T4 and T7 comprises variable, fracture-hosted malachite exposed over 45 m and 40 m (true width unknown), respectively. Mineralization at T8 verified the presence of historically reported native copper and a broader range of copper minerals extending 40 m along bedrock exposure (true width unknown).

Stripped sections of these trenches remain exposed for further mapping and sampling in the spring.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick and will be analysed for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-ICP41). Analytical results are pending and will be reported in a future news release.

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Rocky Brook Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

VMS Highlights



The Project covers a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend – a 15-kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co;

Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu;

The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 area was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the premier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

Gold Highlights



The Project also covers a 30-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma's Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits; and Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 350 m strike length at Fournier Lake.

"We are very excited with the results of our first trenching program on the Rocky Brook Project. The spectacular samples of visible copper mineralization in the trenches confirms the results of historic rock grab sampling on the Project. This abbreviated trenching program testing the Fossil Hill Zone only exposes a small section of the larger Boudreau Brook - Fossil Hill Trend where previous work has outlined a 15-kilometre-long zone of coincident copper mineralized rocks samples, anomalous soil samples along with zones of conductivity and elevated gravity. The proximity of this zone to Canadian Copper's Caribou Mill Complex adds a compelling narrative for the potential to identify and delineate additional copper-rich massive sulphide deposits well within economic trucking distance to the Caribou Mill Complex. In 2026, we will look to further advance these and multiple additional high priority targets throughout the Rocky Brook Project, including targets on our Restigouche Property located between 5 and 10 kilometres to the southwest of Canadian Copper's Murray Brook Deposit."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 28,089 hectares in 70 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp ( Figure 1 ). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma, where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit; the largest undeveloped volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. ( Figure 1 ).

The Bathurst Camp

The BMC is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest VMS deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The BMC is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the BMC (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).







Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, regional geology and major target areas including the Fossil Hill Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: A map showing the location of trenches T4, T7, and T8 and recent trench sampling locations of mineralized and non-mineralized samples (assays pending) as well as historic rock and soil sample locations with selected significant copper values labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Drone photograph of Magna Terra field crew sampling exposed mineralization at trench T8, Fossil Hill Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5: Field photographs of select rock samples collected from trenches at Fossil Hill showing malachite, chalcopyrite, native copper, azurite and possibly tenorite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick and analysed for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co and Ag (method ME-ICP61).

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143–166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Andean Metals Corp. for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

