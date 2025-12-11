Nevada Canyon Announces Significant Gold Intercepts At The Lapon Canyon Gold Project
|From
|To
|Width*
|Gold
|Notes:
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|LC-25-157
|94.5
|114.3
|19.8
|0.98
|granite
|LC-25-158
|202.7
|216.4
|13.7
|1.74
|Incl
|208.8
|210.3
|1.5
|12.10
|LC-25-159
|88.4
|134.1
|45.7
|1.14
|LC-25-160
|160.0
|176.8
|16.8
|0.55
|LC-25-161
|111.3
|140.2
|29.0
|1.05
|LC-25-162
|86.9
|134.1
|47.2
|1.49
|incl
|102.1
|103.6
|1.5
|13.8
|LC-25-163
|117.4
|170.7
|53.3
|3.05
|incl
|135.6
|153.9
|18.3
|6.67
|LC-25-164
|105.2
|160.0
|54.8
|1.01
|LC-25-165
|79.3
|124.9
|45.7
|1.03
Table 1. Drill Results
*Sampled width is presented. True width is estimated to be between 75 and 95 percent of sampled widths
Figure 1. Plan map of the Lapon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (magenta).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2. Cross-section of the Lapon Gold deposit at Hotspot, showing historic and 2025 drilling results with highlights of intervals from this release and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (red).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Results from previous and current (2025) drill programs, including results not yet received, will be the basis for the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project, which is expected to be complete sometime in 2026. In addition, work will continue at Lapon Canyon to identify future drill targets in the deeper-seated intrusive bodies, using geophysical surveys, geological mapping and sampling. Further drill results will be released as they become available.
Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance
All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish. Certain intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.
Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttal P.Geo, President of Geo Exploration Ltd, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About the Lapon Canyon Project
Lapon Canyon hosts historical, high grade gold mining with approximately 2,000 feet of underground workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one-ounce-per-ton range. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Walker River has completed considerable exploration work to date, with numerous drill hole intercepts that have indicated significant gold mineralization. The Project is located within Nevada's Prolific Walker Lane shear zone, easily accessible by secondary state roads, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within 2 miles of the Project.
About Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.
Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. is a US-based natural resource company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The Company has a large, strategic land position and royalties in multiple projects, within some of Nevada's highest-grade historical mining districts, offering year-round access and good infrastructure in proven and active mining districts. The Company has a three-fold business model; i) mineral royalty creation and acquisition; ii) precious-metals and exploration streaming & financing; and iii) exploration project accelerator.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment