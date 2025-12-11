403
Dubai Holding Entertainment Rolls Out Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Programme Across All Destinations
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 11 December 2025: Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE) is proud to announce the official launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme across its entire portfolio of entertainment and leisure destinations. Effective immediately, all DHE destinations will offer Sunflower lanyards to discreetly support guests with non-visible disabilities, ensuring they receive the understanding, time, and assistance they may need during their visit.
The internationally recognised Sunflower programme supports individuals living with conditions such as autism, ADHD, chronic illnesses, dementia, and mental health challenges. Sunflower lanyards will be available free of charge at designated ticketing counters across DHE destinations.
The rollout coincides with the International Month for Persons with Disabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s ongoing national mission to become one of the most inclusive and accessible societies in the world. It also marks DHE’s annual Inclusion Week, an internal initiative dedicated to driving awareness and education around disability inclusion across the organisation.
Starting 5 December 2025, guests will find the Sunflower programme available at the following destinations across Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio:
•LEGOLAND® Dubai
•LEGOLAND® Water Park
•MOTIONGATE™ Dubai
•Real Madrid World
•The World of Riverland™
•Ain Dubai
•Sea Breeze
•ROXY Cinemas
•The View Palm Jumeirah
•Wild Wadi Waterpark™
•Global Village
•The Green Planet™ Dubai
•Inside Burj Al Arab
•Arcade by Hub Zero
To date, over 80% of customer-facing staff across these destinations have received dedicated training to recognise and support guests wearing the Sunflower lanyard with care, empathy, and respect.
Alanood Al Hashemi, Vice President of Organisational Culture & Impact at Dubai Holding Entertainment, stated: “The launch of the Sunflower programme reinforces our mission to ensure every guest feels valued. We are proud to roll this out during International Month for Persons with Disabilities and as part of our annual Inclusion Week.”
Andy Faulkner, Chief Executive Officer of Topland, the exclusive partner of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the Middle East, said:
"I am thrilled to welcome Dubai Holding Entertainment to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme. Their decision to champion this initiative across their incredible portfolio of destinations demonstrates a powerful commitment to creating environments where every guest feels understood and supported. This partnership represents an exciting milestone for inclusion in the region, and I congratulate the entire DHE team for taking such a meaningful step. Together, we are paving the way for a more empathetic, accessible, and inclusive visitor experience for all."
The implementation of the programme marks another important step in Dubai Holding Entertainment’s wider accessibility strategy, aimed at enhancing guest experiences and removing barriers for individuals of all abilities. Dubai Holding Entertainment remains committed to ensuring its destinations reflect the values of inclusivity, empathy, and universal access.
