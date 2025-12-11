403
DCM Shriram Ltd And Bayer Cropscience Ltd Sign Strategic Mou To Advance Sustainable And Future-Ready Agriculture
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 10, 2025: DCM Shriram Limited, a diversified Indian conglomerate, and Bayer Crop Science Limited, a global leader in crop solutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities that strengthen India's agriculture ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric solutions.
The MoU establishes a strategic framework for collaboration across areas such as agri-inputs, digital advisory, sustainable farming practices, and value-chain strengthening.
Under this collaboration, both organizations will explore synergies in crop solutions, seeds, specialty plant nutrition, biologicals, digital tools and advisory platforms. The two companies will also assess opportunities to jointly support farmer organisations and strengthen sustainable agriculture initiatives, including pilots in soil health, carbon sequestration, and integrated crop management. Additionally, both companies will evaluate possibilities for partnership across select areas of the chemicals business.
Mr. Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director and Mr Vikram S Shriram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd, said, "We are delighted to partner with Bayer to explore new avenues that can benefit India's farming communities. By bringing together complementary strengths, we aim to support sustainable and productive agriculture while creating long-term value for farmers and the wider ecosystem.â€
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Simon Wiebusch, Chief Executive Officer, Bayer CropScience Ltd, said, "Indian agriculture is entering a phase where resilience and value-chain integration will define long-term success. With this partnership, Bayer and DCM Shriram can enhance market access, strengthen value-chain connections, and help farmers tap into emerging opportunities. Our combined and complementary expertise enables us to scale solutions quickly and create lasting positive change."
By combining Bayer's global expertise in advanced agricultural solutions with DCM Shriram's deep rural footprint and integrated agri-business capabilities, the partnership aims to enhance farmer livelihoods, improve productivity, and promote climate-resilient farming practices.
