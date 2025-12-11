403
KISR: Dr. Faizah Al-Enezi Named Ambassador For UK STEM Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) on Thursday announced the selection of Dr. Faizah Al-Enezi, a researcher at the Environment and Life Sciences Research Center, as an Ambassador for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program in the UK.
KISR said in a press statement the nomination recognizes Dr. Al-Eneziآ's efforts to connect scientific research with education and the wider community, and her commitment to inspiring the next generation of scientists and promoting evidence-based innovation for sustainable solutions.
The statement added that the STEM program is a leading initiative that aims to strengthen education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and encourage innovation by working with researchers and academics to align research outputs with societal needs.
It noted that Dr. Al-Enezi, who holds a PhD in environmental microbiology from the University of Aberdeen (UK), has a distinguished record in natural product extraction from microorganisms and plants, biological disease control and environmental rehabilitation.
KISR pointed to Dr. Al-Eneziآ's contributions to knowledge production and scientific innovation and her cooperation with leading international institutions, including the universities of Aberdeen, Geneva and Neuchatel and Cornell University, enhancing the standing of national research cadres in international fora. (end)
