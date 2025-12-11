403
Kuwait Defense Minister, French Trade Minister Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah discussed, at Bayan Palace on Thursday, several issues of mutual interest with the French Minister of Foreign Trade, Nicolas Forissier.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of France to Kuwait, Olivier Govan, the Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Ambassador Sadiq Maarefi, and the Head of the Armament and Equipment Authority, Brigadier General Khalifa Duaij Al-Sabah. (end)
