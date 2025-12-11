Kalbe Farma And LIFE AI Unveil Strokegenme To Personalize Stroke Prevention At National Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pioneering advancement that aims to reduce the increasing problem of strokes, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk - the largest publicly listed pharmaceutical company in Southeast Asia - through its subsidiary Kalgen Innolab Clinical Laboratory (Innolab) has announced StrokeGENME, a genetics-powered platform that translates DNA insights into individualized stroke-prevention plans, delivered through Kalbe's nationwide ecosystem.







Indonesia's leading healthcare enterprise, Kalbe Farma, partners with Life AI to launch StrokeGenme, a First-of-its-Kind Platform to Personalize Stroke Prevention Across Indonesia.

Alongside LIFE AI, Kalbe has launched StrokeGENME to provide personalized prevention services to patients - including clinician-guided programs for high-risk individuals - to make stroke prevention more easily accessible and affordable across Indonesia. If a patient is shown to have a high risk of stroke, they'll have the option to follow a personalized stroke prevention program developed specifically by Kalbe.

While powering highly personalized cardiovascular innovation can cost millions, partnering with LIFE AI offers a 10x–30x reduction in development costs. This allows organizations to redirect those savings into deeper patient personalization and stronger program support.

By partnering with LIFE AI, Kalbe is accelerating an aligned mission to help the 284 million people of Indonesia receive life care by caring about life, not profiting from illness.

Kalbe Farma is Indonesia's largest healthcare enterprise and Southeast Asia's biggest publicly listed pharmaceutical company, serving millions through its extensive national network in medicine, diagnostics, and clinical services.

“LIFE AI turned years of development into weeks, redefining what's possible in healthcare,” said Henry Sukardi, President Director of KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory of Kalbe.“By combining Kalbe's clinical reach with LIFE AI's technology, we can deliver truly personalized stroke prevention to Indonesians who need it most.”

The success of Kalbe's partnership with LIFE AI comes on the heels of LIFE AI being chosen to join the first-ever FastTrack AI Accelerator, Cohort 1 - a program powered by GenAI Fund and accelerated by NVIDIA - designed to fast-track the most promising AI-native companies toward enterprise adoption, scalable impact, and investment readiness.

“Our partnership with Kalbe amplifies impact, pairing AI with a healthcare leader built to reach millions,” said Dr. Tuan Cao, founder of LIFE AI.“Together, we're advancing life care for all Indonesians, with speed, scale, and innovation.”

The announcement of StrokeGENME comes at a critical moment in cardiovascular healthcare, with rising stroke rates across all age groups and demographics, particularly young people.

The emerging tech demonstrates a powerful use case for end-to-end solutions that natively integrate blockchain and propel forward the next generation of advancements in ownership, privacy, and transparency - helping people understand their genetic risk of stroke and convert that insight into concrete action plans.

By offering a customized approach to stroke prevention, StrokeGENME aims to reduce the growing stroke rate by providing easier access to medication guidance, lifestyle change solutions, and ongoing monitoring - all delivered through Kalbe's precision health services.

With its national reach and patient-support capabilities, Kalbe aims to expand its personalized-prevention approach to additional chronic diseases, enabling earlier informed patient engagement and clinician-guided care.

About Kalbe Farma

Kalbe Farma is Indonesia's largest healthcare provider with more than 17,000 employees and industry-leading capabilities in branding, distribution, finance, and R&D. Kalbe is also Southeast Asia's largest publicly listed pharmaceutical company.

About LIFE AI

LIFE AI operates a foundational AI platform that enables organizations to launch life-science products from precision health to drug discovery faster and at lower cost. The company powers precision health services for 100,000+ paid users across seven countries and collaborates with leading academic and hospital partners.

CONTACT: Media contact Yen Tran Communications Lead, LIFE AI...