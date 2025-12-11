Shirofune Wins Best Search Product/Platform In The 2025 Adweek Tech Stack Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation-powered advertising platform recognized for innovation in long-term value, measurement, and performance automation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune, a global automated advertising management platform, today announced it has been named the winner of the“Search Product/Platform” category in the 2025 Adweek Tech Stack Awards. The recognition honors Shirofune's standout approach to automating search and retail media campaign management, optimizing for both efficiency and long-term customer value across the marketing funnel.

The Adweek Tech Stack Awards celebrate the most effective and innovative advertising and marketing technologies driving measurable business outcomes. Shirofune's win underscores its leadership in redefining how advertisers approach search and performance marketing, with a clear focus on shifting success metrics from short-term ROAS to sustainable lifetime value (LTV) growth.

Shirofune's unified platform automates campaign structuring, bid management, and budget allocation, dynamically optimizing spend by funnel stage. Through privacy-safe clean room integrations, Shirofune can now optimize bids based on more meaningful indicators such as New Customer Acquisition Cost, New Customer ROAS, and predicted LTV, enabling advertisers to maximize long-term revenue from their campaigns.

“Search marketing success today depends on automation that's both intelligent and transparent,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and Founder of Shirofune.“Winning an Adweek Tech Stack Award for our Search Product/Platform is a tremendous honor. It validates our mission to help brands and agencies move beyond short-term optimization toward strategies that compound value over time.”

Over the past year, Shirofune has achieved record growth, expanding to over 3,000 customers and launching advanced funnel-aware budgeting features powered by advanced measurement insights. Notably, the platform helped Crio Bru, a functional beverage brand, achieve a 931% ROAS at the bottom of the funnel and a 30% year-over-year increase in new-customer acquisition, proving the power of automation combined with LTV-based optimization.

Shirofune continues to drive measurable, scalable performance for advertisers across industries and borders. The company's recent recognition from Adweek follows a growing list of accolades, including Gold in the 2025 ANA Marketing Technology Awards and Best PPC Optimization Platform at the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and performance of major digital advertising channels. Designed to simplify complex ad operations through intelligent automation, Shirofune empowers advertisers to focus on strategy while achieving consistent, scalable results. Over 10,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns have been managed through Shirofune, which is the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

