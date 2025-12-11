Questionpro Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment To Ethical And Responsible AI Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certification reinforces transparency, security, and accountability across QuestionPro's AI-enabled research and insights ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research technology, announced that it has been awarded the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS). This international standard validates that QuestionPro's AI systems are designed, developed, and managed responsibly, ensuring fairness, transparency, and security in every layer of its technology.

"At QuestionPro, innovation goes hand in hand with accountability," said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro. "This certification reflects our commitment to building and managing AI capabilities that not only accelerate research but do so with integrity, trust, and global compliance."

The ISO 42001 certification validates the design, development, deployment, and operation of QuestionPro's AI-enabled features, including prompt orchestration, inference, monitoring, and vendor-managed large language model (LLM) services. It confirms that QuestionPro's AI management framework integrates strong governance practices that meet international standards for ethical and transparent AI use.

This milestone reinforces the trust that customers and partners place in QuestionPro's technology. By combining innovation with structured governance, the company ensures that every AI capability operates with accountability and fairness, strengthening its position as a trusted leader in responsible research technology.

Achieving ISO 42001 places QuestionPro among the first research technology companies globally to formalize AI governance at the same level as data security. The certification complements QuestionPro's existing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 standards, creating a unified foundation for data integrity, AI ethics, and user protection.

The certification process involved a comprehensive third-party audit conducted by SIS Certifications Pvt. Ltd., which verified that QuestionPro maintains rigorous policies, controls, and procedures for AI management and compliance. As a certified organization, QuestionPro will continue to review and evolve its AI systems to meet the latest ISO requirements and best practices.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro provides online survey and research software that helps organizations make data-driven decisions with confidence. Its integrated platform spans surveys, research and insights, customer experience (CX), and workforce experience (EX), supported by advanced AI and automation tools that reduce the time to insight while increasing actionability offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and India, QuestionPro serves businesses of all sizes from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises, delivering 24/7 customer and technical support.

