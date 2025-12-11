403
Ajman Demonstrates Strong Community Commitment as Clean UAE 2025 Reaches Its 4th Station
(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the 24th edition of the Clean UAE Campaign reached its 4th stop in the Emirate of Ajman on 11th December. Organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) in collaboration with the Municipality & Planning Department – Ajman and Ajman Police, this station forms part of a nationwide initiative spanning all seven Emirates from 6–16 December 2025. The Clean UAE campaign continues to be the nation’s most significant community-driven environmental movement, reinforcing the UAE’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.
At the Ajman location, an impressive turnout of 1,025 participants, gathered early in the morning, adorning specially designed cotton T-shirts and caps and equipped with cotton gloves & biodegradable garbage bags, ready to make a meaningful environmental impact. Covering a 10 km area, participants demonstrated remarkable dedication to environmental stewardship and civic responsibility. By the end of the clean-up, volunteers had successfully collected 2,763 kg of waste in addition to 35 kg of paper, 60 kg of plastic, 15kg of aluminium cans, 50 kg of glass and 20 kg of scrap metal, all carefully segregated for delivery to local recycling facilities. With this effort, and since the campaign’s inception in 2002, we have cumulatively collected 1,725,313 kilograms of waste, cleaned an expansive 1,225 square kilometres of land, and mobilised an extraordinary 1,076,557 volunteers from across the Emirates. These milestones reflect not only our collective strength, but also the profound sense of responsibility and unity that defines our society.
Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, highlighted the significance of the campaign:
"Clean UAE continues to demonstrate the true spirit of our nation — a spirit rooted in collaboration, awareness, and environmental responsibility. What we witness here today in Ajman is not merely a participation in a campaign, but a community choosing to safeguard its natural heritage. Each volunteer, each kilogram of waste collected, and each action taken brings us closer to a more sustainable, resilient, and environmentally conscious UAE.”
She further emphasised that EEG designs its programmes in alignment with global environmental frameworks, guided by the principle of “Think globally, act locally.” The Clean UAE campaign directly contributes to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting good health and well-being, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life on land and partnerships for the goals.
H.E. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, the Director General of Municipality & Planning Department – Ajman expressed the Municipality’s strong support for the campaign, recognising it as a vital platform for fostering civic engagement, environmental awareness and sustainable practices across the Emirate.
The Director General of Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, further affirmed the department’s support for all pioneering national initiatives in the field of environmental sustainability, foremost among them the “Clean UAE” campaign. He emphasized the department’s pride in participating as a strategic partner in this positive initiative, which reflects the spirit of environmental responsibility and community engagement in the United Arab Emirates.
He added that this participation aligns with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen environmental sustainability.
His Excellency further noted that the campaign represents an important opportunity to promote a culture of volunteerism and community involvement. He expressed pride in the number of volunteers taking part with great positivity and responsibility. The department will continue its ongoing efforts to support such national initiatives that contribute to building a more sustainable future for generations to come.
Dr. Al Mar’ashi extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Main Sponsors — McDonald’s UAE and Salik — as well as the Support Sponsors — CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments and Farnek — and the Technical Partner, ADNOC, whose contributions ensured the success and smooth execution of the campaign in the Emirate of Ajman.
Further gratitude was extended to the CSR Partner, the Arabia CSR Network, and the Supporting Entities, including Almarai, Aster Group, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Intercat Hospitality, Oasis Water Company and Ajman University for their valuable support.
EEG also thanked its Media Partners — Al Murad Group, Channel 4, Gold 94.7 FM, Radio 4, biz Today, CPI Industry, Gulf News, Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media and Pan Asian Media — for amplifying the campaign’s message and expanding its reach nationwide.
In her closing remarks, Dr. Al Mar’ashi shared: "At EEG, we strongly believe that fostering a culture of environmental responsibility across all sectors of society will advance the UAE’s transition towards a circular economy and accelerate progress towards climate neutrality. Through collective action and sustained commitment, we can deliver meaningful environmental impact for future generations."
Editors’ Note:
Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).
EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).
