Pope Leo XIV Criticizes Trump Over EU Remarks
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV has sharply rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump for portraying Europe as a “decaying” bloc led by “weak” politicians, and for alleging that governments across the region are not doing enough to help end the war in Ukraine.
In remarks published Wednesday by media, the pontiff warned that any attempt to broker a settlement in Ukraine without European participation is unworkable. He stressed that peace efforts require regional involvement, saying it is unrealistic to pursue negotiations “without including Europe,” and that European states must form part of “the guarantees of security that are also being sought today and in the future.”
“The remarks that were made [by Trump] about Europe also in interviews recently I think are trying to break apart what I think needs to be a very important alliance today and in the future,” he said.
EU officials have continued to reject direct peace talks with Moscow, opting instead for what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described as “megaphone diplomacy.”
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier this month that European leaders are complicating the process by issuing demands Moscow considers unacceptable.
Washington, meanwhile, is intensifying pressure on Ukraine to reach a settlement with Russia even as Kyiv’s European supporters hesitate. According to a report earlier this week from media, citing officials, Trump’s envoys urged Vladimir Zelensky to deliver a rapid response in hopes of securing an agreement by Christmas.
